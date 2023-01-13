ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Fans Want Austin Butler To Stop Talking Like Elvis Presley

Austin Butler trained for over three years to portray Elvis Presley in the biopic simply titled Elvis. He truly immersed himself in the process and there is one thing he can’t quite shake: the voice. Fans are now questioning why Austin seems to still be speaking in Elvis’ iconic dialect.
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Event, DNR

(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland. The daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. A representative says she'll be buried at Presley's mansion in Memphis next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. New details about the tragic...
David Foster Reflects on Working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She Was Iconic in Her Own Right'

"She just was a hard worker and infectious and fun and irreverent," David Foster tells PEOPLE of working with Lisa Marie Presley after her death at age 54 David Foster is remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Days after Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on Thursday, the musician, 73, reflected on working with the late singer-songwriter while chatting with PEOPLE at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss on Saturday evening. "I clearly remember the day we were in the studio together...
People are remembering Lisa Marie Presley for her incredible work fighting to save animals

Lisa Marie Presley was widely known as a singer and songwriter, following in the footsteps of her father Elvis. But she was also a passionate animal advocate, and after the news of her death on Jan. 12, PETA joined the floods of tributes online to specifically celebrate the late icon’s contributions to animal rights. They began with the lesser known story of Lisa Marie saving a chimpanzee by the same name from a horrendous fate of abuse and exploitation. Back in 2007, a female chimpanzee would be born, not only sharing the same birthday as Elvis (Jan. 8) but sharing the name Lisa Marie. After being torn away from her family by breeders, the young chimp was shipped off to an Elvis impersonator in Chicago, who used her in his shows.
