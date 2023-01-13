Read full article on original website
WTOP
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
WTOP
Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.
WTOP
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
WTOP
Guentzel’s OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said....
WTOP
Lightning beat Kraken 4-1, end Seattle’s 8-game win streak
SEATTLE (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its...
WTOP
Capitals erase 3-goal deficit in comeback win over Islanders
Caps erase 3-goal deficit in comeback win over Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two scuffling Metropolitan Division teams faced off at UBS Arena on Monday night as the Capitals hit the road to face on the New York Islanders. Both teams sported losing records over the first half of January, putting the first of four matchups between them at a critical juncture with them sitting just three points apart in the standings.
WTOP
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
WTOP
Murray’s 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami’s comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto,...
WTOP
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
