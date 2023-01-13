Caps erase 3-goal deficit in comeback win over Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two scuffling Metropolitan Division teams faced off at UBS Arena on Monday night as the Capitals hit the road to face on the New York Islanders. Both teams sported losing records over the first half of January, putting the first of four matchups between them at a critical juncture with them sitting just three points apart in the standings.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO