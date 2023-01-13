ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Kappa Gamma seek large space for annual book sale

CHEYENNE – The women of Delta Kappa Gamma are reaching out to the public to help find a large space for their 39th annual used book sale. They have searched all the known empty buildings, but have not been able to secure a spot.

Because of the size of the sale, at least 20,000 square feet of space is needed, and utilities must be available. The space is requested and can be leased for approximately eight weeks from about Feb. 1 to March 19. (These dates may vary depending on availability.)

For the last sale, it was estimated that the group handled some 300,000 items. This is why such a large space is needed.

Anyone with information about a possible location is asked to call 307-621-6039 or 469-765-4785. Please leave a message if there isn't an immediate answer.

