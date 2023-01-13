CPD reports 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign results

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Police Department recently participated in the national traffic safety initiative “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” to help prevent impaired driving.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 1, officers increased patrols to lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The campaign resulted in 10 DUI cases, 181 traffic citations and 520 traffic stops.

“Initiatives like these are critical to reducing dangerous driving behaviors that can result in vehicle crashes,” Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “From 2021 to 2022, we saw an 8% reduction in crashes.”

Below are the campaign totals:

Traffic stops: 520Traffic citations: 181Written warnings: 4DUI cases: 10

For New Year’s weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1:

Traffic stops: 94Traffic citations: 34Written warnings: 1DUI cases: 3

“The holiday season may be over, but keeping impaired drivers off of our roadways remains a priority,” Francisco said. “The data indicates that we have successfully stepped up enforcement, but ideally, we would like to see these numbers decrease, as a result of safe driving habits.”