ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Activists resume protests of German coal mine expansion

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf on Tuesday to protest the destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy