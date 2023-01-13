Read full article on original website
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office has confirmed the search for missing 5 year old Kyle Doan resumed on Jan. 15 as weather conditions improved and water levels lowered. The post SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cal Fire dispatchers fielded 227 emergency calls at the storm’s peak in SLO County
They sent first responders to three swift-water incidents, 73 flood calls and all sorts of other emergencies.
Maintenance crews, community volunteers continue recovery efforts in Orcutt
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, authorities near San Miguel said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week has been suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted an update about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
calcoastnews.com
Two bodies found in Grover Beach hotel room
Grover Beach police found two bodies in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon. After several attempts to get a couple to check out, hotel management asked the police to evict the guests who had stayed past their checkout time. Officers then found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in the room..
Bakersfield Channel
National Guard and other outside agencies leave SLO county after not finding 5-year-old swept in floodwaters
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan continues for the 6th day on Saturday. The California National Guard and other outside agencies say they are no longer helping to look for the child who was swept away in floodwaters Monday. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff...
Black Road partially reopens; Santa Maria asking for storm damage information
While Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166/Main Street has reopened, the road remains closed from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road.
getawaycouple.com
Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding
RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge
Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc
One of the historic stone pine trees in the 200 block of south H Street fell and damaged a parked car due to the wet conditions left by recent storms. The post Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande police seek help capturing alleged thieves
The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart. Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman recently reordered leaving the Walmart on Branch Street. The pair bought several soft drinks along with the gift cards.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Grover Beach police conducting death investigation
The Grover Beach Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a hotel room on Saturday.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
