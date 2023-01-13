Read full article on original website
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
Tatar scores in the shootout, Devils edge Sharks 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and the New Jersey Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Guentzel’s OT winner lifts Penguins past lowly Ducks 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said....
Lightning beat Kraken 4-1, end Seattle’s 8-game win streak
SEATTLE (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its...
Capitals erase 3-goal deficit in comeback win over Islanders
Caps erase 3-goal deficit in comeback win over Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two scuffling Metropolitan Division teams faced off at UBS Arena on Monday night as the Capitals hit the road to face on the New York Islanders. Both teams sported losing records over the first half of January, putting the first of four matchups between them at a critical juncture with them sitting just three points apart in the standings.
Blackhawks play the Sabres in a non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (21-19-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -165, Blackhawks +141; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres will play in a non-conference matchup. Chicago is 8-15-2 at home and 11-26-4...
