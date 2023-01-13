ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Pat Toomey, we miss you already

In his last substantive speech to the Senate (he gave a moving Senate farewell some days later), retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) lambasted the use of security rationales to cover economic protectionism, arguing that the tactic would “haunt us like a protectionist Frankenstein unless Congress reins in executive abuse of the law.” Specifically, Toomey was…

