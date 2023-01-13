ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34

Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43

Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64

DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26

Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43

Hanson 47, Parker 32

Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59

Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57

Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Jones County Tournament=

Colome 42, Lyman 41

Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37

White River 81, Bennett County 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Dentlinger’s 26 help S. Dakota St. beat South Dakota 82-64

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger’s 26 points helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 82-64 on Saturday night. Dentlinger also contributed eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit League). Zeke Mayo scored 19 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and six assists. Matthew Mims was 4-of-14 shooting (3 for 12 from distance) to finish with 13 points.
