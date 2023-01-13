Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34
Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43
Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64
DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26
Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43
Hanson 47, Parker 32
Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59
Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Jones County Tournament=
Colome 42, Lyman 41
Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37
White River 81, Bennett County 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
