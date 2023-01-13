Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 41, Carver 39
Berwick 27, Louisiana School for the Deaf 12
Brusly 58, White Castle 29
De La Salle 56, Kenner Discovery 29
Denham Springs 36, Mount Carmel 26
Dominican 55, Karr 42
Doyle 64, Sumner 17
Doyline 46, North Webster 39
Dutchtown 53, St. Joseph’s Academy 22
East Beauregard 68, Welsh 35
East Iberville 58, Morgan City 43
Florien 68, Many 42
Forest 47, Kilbourne 33
Homer 45, Summerfield 34
Huntington 41, Gibsland-Coleman 40
John Curtis Christian 60, Chapelle 32
Lafayette 68, Comeaux 22
Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Carencro 24
Lake Arthur 58, Grand Lake 32
Lake Charles College Prep 48, Geo Next Generation 29
Mandeville 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 47
McMain 55, Willow School 20
Oak Grove 41, Claiborne Christian 23
Oak Hill 73, Oberlin 59
Parkview Baptist 64, Ascension Catholic 40
Teurlings Catholic 48, Elton 30
University (Lab) 51, Northwest 43
Walker 57, Kennedy 6
Woodlawn (BR) 63, West Feliciana 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crescent City vs. West St. John, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
