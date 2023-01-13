Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Brutally Honest Grade for Season

Steve Kerr barely gave the Warriors a passing grade this season

The Golden State Warriors haven't been a great team this season, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it.

When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what grade he'd give the team this season, he gave a brutally honest answer.

"C," Kerr said. "We haven’t been good enough. We’re passing the class because we’re right in the thick of everything playoff-wise… We got to do better.”

Golden State is currently one game under.500 and is on a two-game losing streak. Steve Kerr giving the team a C is honestly being a bit generous. They've had moments of looking good like they did last week while on a winning streak, but they've largely been a very disappointing team this season.

The Warriors started the season looking awful defensively, being multiple games under.500, and then figured it out briefly before going on a losing streak again. The team has figured out ways to lose against horrible teams like the shorthanded Phoenix Suns, even if Steph Curry is playing.

"When those nights happen, I kick myself afterwards for not walking into the locker room and banging on the walls during our pregame meeting and yelling, 'Do you guys understand what's about to happen,'" Steve Kerr exclaimed.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, there's only really one good team in the western conference right now - the Denver Nuggets. After that, the entire conference is up for grabs.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him