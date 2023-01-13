PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a mild Monday, Tuesday through Thursday is set to be downright warm. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 50s by midnight, and actually warm prior to sunrise back to around 60 degrees. A mild start to Tuesday will allow highs to reach the mid 70s with south winds picking up to 10 mph. Cloud coverage will increase for Tuesday, with a few peeks of sun and a 20% chance for rain. Isolated rain chances continue into Wednesday, where highs get a few degrees warmer yet. By Thursday, a line of showers will move through during the morning and mid-day hours, with temps returning to the 60s on Friday. Heavier rain will move in to dampen the upcoming weekend.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO