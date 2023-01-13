Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 16th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys. North Bay Haven 0 Arnold 1 (Forfeit)
franklincounty.news
Chapman Class of ‘59 holds 63rd reunion
The Chapman High School Class of 1959 held their 63rd class reunion at the lakeside home of Jerry and Cece Paulk of Panama City, and of Opp, Alabama on Nov. 9, 2022. Those in attendance were Tommy Huckabe, Sandy Howze, Penny Hicks Worden, Jerry Paulk, Lucretia Kirvin Biddle, Wilma Wright Reed, Gynelle Barber Bush, Rosemary Anderson Murphy, Betty Scarabiun Lang and Myrtle Anne Paul Kahiapo. Special guest was Milan Bloodworth.
WJHG-TV
Dozier School For Boys Memorial
A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park.
wdhn.com
Ashford shooting guard hits a big 3; earns homecoming crown on the same night
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the best feelings on the basketball court is watching a 3-point shot go into the basket, but what about adding a Homecoming King title to the mix. Drew Hicks, who has down syndrome, is a junior shooting guard at Ashford High School and...
Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Marie Good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13’s Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer patient Marie Good to discuss her journey, treatment, and more!
WJHG-TV
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day. The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79. “Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and...
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
WJHG-TV
Much warmer for mid-week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a mild Monday, Tuesday through Thursday is set to be downright warm. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 50s by midnight, and actually warm prior to sunrise back to around 60 degrees. A mild start to Tuesday will allow highs to reach the mid 70s with south winds picking up to 10 mph. Cloud coverage will increase for Tuesday, with a few peeks of sun and a 20% chance for rain. Isolated rain chances continue into Wednesday, where highs get a few degrees warmer yet. By Thursday, a line of showers will move through during the morning and mid-day hours, with temps returning to the 60s on Friday. Heavier rain will move in to dampen the upcoming weekend.
WJHG-TV
Join the Chapter Chat
A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven hosts 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds gathered in Lynn Haven Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through celebration. ACURE and the city of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festival brings friends and families together for a day of fun. It’s a way of reminding the community what Dr. King’s dream was and the importance of unity.
WJHG-TV
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
WJHG-TV
Bay comes up short on the pitch against Gulf Breeze
A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
washingtoncounty.news
Sisters Sweets, Eats and More keeps it fresh and homemade
From the cinnamon rolls to the brisket tacos, everything served at Sisters Sweets, Eats and More in downtown Chipley is homemade by owners Gina Pippin and her daughter, Janae Ritter. Four years ago, Pippin opened the bakery with her sister but has since become partners with Ritter. “We kept the...
Local organizations and churches have begun celebrating MLK day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People across the country will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, but some of the celebrations have already begun over the weekend. It’s been almost 55 years since Civil Rights leader Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. died in Memphis, Tennessee.King’s beliefs and legacy still live intensely around the world and […]
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
WJHG-TV
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
