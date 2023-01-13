Read full article on original website
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Fairmont State begins search for next president
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University released its presidential profile and has officially started accepting applications for its next president. “Buffkin/Baker worked hard through the end of the year to build out our job description and to be sure they understood what we wanted in our next president,” said Presidential Search Committee tri-chair Jennifer Kinty.
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
West Virginia’s famous fish market plans to ship to entire United States
One of the biggest food staples in the Ohio Valley will now be available anywhere in the United States. For The Love of Pierogies announced on Monday that they have partnered with Coleman’s Fish Market to ship their fish to anyone in the U.S. The Coleman’s fish box will be delivered right to your doorstep. […]
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference was held at the Event Center in Buckhannon this weekend. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhannon. Their hope is to make...
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Free Emergency Medical Technician Course Set to be Offered by WVU Extension from Jan. 26 to May 13
There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from January 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by Doug McDonald, emergency care...
Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
WVU Medicine Health Report: Weight Loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Salim Abunnaja talks about weight loss. Watch the video above to learn more.
Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday. Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways. In a release form...
One arrested following Preston County pursuit
Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
Warning issued after arson in WVU building
MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
UPDATE: Four States shelter in place advisory lifted, officials say
FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The advisement from Homeland Security has been lifted with streets connected to Four States Road, according to a message from Marion County Schools. More information is available below. 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more information from law enforcement. This...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
