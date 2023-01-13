ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Fairmont State begins search for next president

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University released its presidential profile and has officially started accepting applications for its next president. “Buffkin/Baker worked hard through the end of the year to build out our job description and to be sure they understood what we wanted in our next president,” said Presidential Search Committee tri-chair Jennifer Kinty.
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about funds to redo a problematic Mon County intersection, a focus on Greenbag Rd., and a construction conflict on I-79 that leads to the Pennsylvania state line. You can watch the full...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Jan. 15

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses being afraid of the market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference was held at the Event Center in Buckhannon this weekend. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhannon. Their hope is to make...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three Jackson County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three Jackson County residents were among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Jackson County deaths were a 68-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the department said. Seventeen deaths were reported...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Lane reductions in the Glendale area expected to start Tuesday

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - New water lines are being installed in the Glendale area, which means you may see some temporary impacts in your commute starting Tuesday. Glendale Road from Colegate Drive south towards Brentwood Street will go down to one lane of traffic both ways. In a release form...
MARIETTA, OH
wajr.com

One arrested following Preston County pursuit

Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warning issued after arson in WVU building

MORGANTOWN(WBOY) – West Virginia University officials issued a campus warning late Friday evening after an arson was reported at a building on the downtown campus. Around 9:30 p.m., the Morgantown Fire Department was called to a fire at Oglebay Hall, that appeared to have been set in a bathroom stall, according to a news release […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Four States shelter in place advisory lifted, officials say

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The advisement from Homeland Security has been lifted with streets connected to Four States Road, according to a message from Marion County Schools. More information is available below. 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more information from law enforcement. This...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy