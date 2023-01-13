Read full article on original website
Related
atptour.com
Nadal Outlasts Draper To Begin Australian Open Title Defence
Back at the Australian Open for the first time since his epic five-set comeback in the 2022 final, top seed Rafael Nadal won another see-saw match in Rod Laver Arena to kickstart his title defence on Monday afternoon. The Spaniard delivered in the crucial moments of a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 21-year-old debutante Jack Draper to reach the Melbourne second round for the 17th time.
atptour.com
Ruud Ready To Reset Fortunes Down Under
Casper Ruud’s 2022 Australian Open ended before it began. During practice ahead of the season’s first major, the Norwegian hurt his ankle, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. As the world’s best players kicked into high gear at Melbourne Park, Ruud sat on a plane home doing...
atptour.com
Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Thanasi Kokkinakis
26-year-old lifted 2022 Australian Open doubles title alongside friend Kyrgios. An entertaining and charismatic on-court presence, Thanasi Kokkinakis overcame a heartbreaking series of injury setbacks to become an ATP Tour champion for the first time in 2022 with a dream run in his hometown of Adelaide. Just a few weeks...
atptour.com
Shelton Shining, Trying To Make Mark On First Trip Out Of The United States
Bryan Shelton competed in the Australian Open main draw six times in singles during his career. But perhaps his most notable moment in Melbourne came off the court. One year, the American was in the lobby of the Como Hotel when he met a woman named Lisa, the sister of colleague Todd Witsken.
atptour.com
Berrettini Battles Murray; Rublev Meets Thiem On Australian Open Day 2
The bottom half of the men's singles draw opens play Tuesday at the Australian Open, with a full slate of marquee matchups and star names on Melbourne's Day 2 schedule. Novak Djokovic begins his campaign for his record-extending 10th title in Melbourne against Roberto Carballes Baena, while Matteo Berrettini meets Andy Murray in the day's other ATP matchup on Rod Laver Arena. Andrey Rublev faces wild card Dominic Thiem in another popcorn encounter, while Top 10 seeds Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune are also in action.
Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate
Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Kick-Starts No. 1 Bid With Comfortable Melbourne Win
Greek can replace Alcaraz at top of Pepperstone ATP Rankings with title. Stefanos Tsitsipas is playing for a double prize this fortnight at the Australian Open. The Greek certainly started his campaign like a man on a mission on Monday at Melbourne Park, where he eased past Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach the second round.
atptour.com
'Fighter' Carballes Baena Ready For New Movie Against Djokovic
Roberto Carballes Baena was practising inside John Cain Arena Thursday afternoon with Italian star Jannik Sinner. The pair trained for two hours before taking a five-minute break ahead of point play. During that brief stop, the Spaniard checked his phone, on which he noticed an unpleasant surprise. Carballes Baena received...
atptour.com
Shang Makes History With Win In Australian Open Debut
#NextGenATP star is first Chinese man in Open Era to record Australian Open win. Shang Juncheng made history for China on Monday in his Grand Slam debut, as the #NextGenATP star became the first man from the Asian nation to win an Australian Open match in the Open Era. In...
atptour.com
Fils, 18, Finds Inspiration From Countrymen To Win Challenger Title
It was a French affair on the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour this week. And Arthur Fils was following the results of his countrymen Arthur Cazaux and Richard Gasquet, who were competing for titles on the other side of the world. Set to play in his first Challenger final in...
atptour.com
Norman On Wawrinka: ‘He Has Everything To Beat The Top Guys'
Magnus Norman is not just a former World No. 2, but one the most prominent coaches of this generation. The Swede helped guide Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles and No. 3 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. After time apart, Norman reunited with Wawrinka last year. ATPTour.com spoke with...
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
atptour.com
Nadal On Draper Win: 'I Needed A Victory'
Rafael Nadal had to dig deep on Monday at the Australian Open to claw through his first-round match against Jack Draper. But for the defending champion it did not matter if it was a straightforward victory or not. A win was a win. “I needed a victory, so that's the...
atptour.com
Inside Berrettini's Bounce Back From A Season Of Setbacks
The Italian's physio talks about his work with the 26-year-old Editor's Note: This article was translated from ATPTour.com/es. A tennis player’s most feared adversary is perhaps one that never wields a racquet. Injuries are the most unpredictable blight any sportsman can suffer throughout his career, and Matteo Berrettini has recently had first-hand experience of them.
atptour.com
Annacone Pulls Back The Curtain On Fritz's Unforgettable Indian Wells Win
The third episode of Netflix’s Break Point takes fans behind the scenes of a dramatic moment for American Taylor Fritz before the biggest match of his career. The California native suffered a freak ankle injury during his warmup for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open final. Struggling to put any weight on his right foot, Fritz described it as ‘one of the worst pains I have ever felt’.
atptour.com
Gasquet Soars Following Auckland Title, Mover Of Week
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, as of Monday, 16 January 2023. A two-tournament week on the ATP Tour saw Richard Gasquet lift the trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland and Soonwoo Kwon triumph at the Adelaide International 2. ATPTour.com looks...
atptour.com
Net Profit: Rafa's Winning Formula At Melbourne Park
Nadal often came to net behind his first serve last year in Melbourne. There is an invisible alliance between first serves and net points. An Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers analysis of Rafael Nadal’s victory at the 2022 Australian Open uncovered the Spaniard was most successful coming forward when the point started with his first serve. Nadal came to the net 167 times in seven matches at Melbourne Park last year, with an eye-opening 50 per cent of them (84) occurring when Nadal started the point with a first serve.
atptour.com
Zverev Survives In Five At Australian Open
With his back against the wall, Alexander Zverev found a way to reach the second round at the Australian Open Tuesday when he clawed past Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets. Trailing by two sets to one, the German rose to the occasion, rallying past the World...
atptour.com
Fritz Aces Early Test At Australian Open
One year after making his first Grand Slam fourth round at the Australian Open, Taylor Fritz made a strong start to his 2023 Melbourne campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday. Fritz, who also reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last season, fired 32 aces in...
atptour.com
Daniil Medvedev, Lacoste Unveil New Logo At Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev’s unique game and personality has been captured in the launch of his very own logo. As he takes his partnership with Lacoste to new heights, the 15-time tour-level champion will now have his own co-branded collection with the iconic brand. Medvedev made a splash in Rod Laver...
Comments / 0