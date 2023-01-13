Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Woman suspected of shooting at St. Louis officers released without charges
ST. LOUIS — The woman suspected of opening fire on police officers Friday in downtown St. Louis has been released from jail without being charged with a crime. Note: The video above is from Friday when the shooting happened. Police arrested the 54-year-old woman after she allegedly traded gunfire...
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say
ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
Woman arrested Friday for shooting outside Downtown Social Security Office released
Not clear if charges were applied for on Friday. Circuit Attorney’s spokeswoman says they are waiting for more information from police. Woman was released from City Justice Center. Spokewoman says mental health evaluation was conducted by CJC staff
KMOV
Woman hit, killed by Metro train in Swansea, Ill.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed by a Metro train while crossing train tracks in Swansea, Illinois, on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit at the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 just before 11 a.m.
WKRC
Grandpa begs car thief not to drive off with his granddaughter in the vehicle
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Missouri grandfather had to beg a car thief not to drive away while his granddaughter was still in the vehicle. Tyrone Hayes was outside of his granddaughter's daycare in north St. Louis, when he was approached by a masked man. The masked man...
KMOV
Man wanted in connection to Franklin County double homicide in custody after police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police took Timothy Kalter, 41, into custody after a police chase that ended at the Bates exit on I-55 on Sunday evening. Kalter was wanted in connection to a Franklin County double homicide from Jan. 4 that left Leslie Barstow, 34, and Ronald Cline Jr., 39, dead. The couple was shot outside of the home they shared with Cline’s father, Ronald Cline Sr., on Spring Valley Road in Pacific.
Hyde Park neighborhood, alderman react to Friday night fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS — Community members in the Hyde Park Neighborhood in north St. Louis reacted to the death of a young woman on Saturday. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, St. Louis police found 27-year-old Tamera Plummer dead in a running vehicle in an alley on N. 21st St. with a gunshot wound to the face.
'She was like family': Woman struck, killed by Metro train in Metro East
SWANSEA, Ill — Belleville resident Jennifer McDonnell was hit and killed by a MetroLink train Sunday morning in Swansea, Illinois, according to the Swansea Police Department. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday when Swansea officers were called out to the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road...
Police investigate shooting involving woman in her 50s
The city's Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
15-year-old injured after Sunday night shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was hospitalized late Sunday night after being shot in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Ashland Avenue, near Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue. Police said...
KMOV
Child injured during domestic incident in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City. Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m. Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick. That...
KMOV
18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Woman struck and killed by MetroLink train Sunday
On Sunday, MetroLink riders in Illinois experienced delays of up to an hour.
Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Comments / 0