Clayton, MO

KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman hit, killed by Metro train in Swansea, Ill.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit and killed by a Metro train while crossing train tracks in Swansea, Illinois, on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian hit at the Metro light rail crossing on Old Caseyville Road north of IL-161 just before 11 a.m.
SWANSEA, IL
KMOV

Man wanted in connection to Franklin County double homicide in custody after police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police took Timothy Kalter, 41, into custody after a police chase that ended at the Bates exit on I-55 on Sunday evening. Kalter was wanted in connection to a Franklin County double homicide from Jan. 4 that left Leslie Barstow, 34, and Ronald Cline Jr., 39, dead. The couple was shot outside of the home they shared with Cline’s father, Ronald Cline Sr., on Spring Valley Road in Pacific.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Child injured during domestic incident in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City. Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m. Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

