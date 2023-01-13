ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police took Timothy Kalter, 41, into custody after a police chase that ended at the Bates exit on I-55 on Sunday evening. Kalter was wanted in connection to a Franklin County double homicide from Jan. 4 that left Leslie Barstow, 34, and Ronald Cline Jr., 39, dead. The couple was shot outside of the home they shared with Cline’s father, Ronald Cline Sr., on Spring Valley Road in Pacific.

