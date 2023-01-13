The reason for the delay is the White House counsel was trying to put together a lie to provide cover for Biden who had no authority to have the classified docs in his possession, the lack of security for these docs and the attorneys themselves who more than likely did not have security clearance to view these documents and who knows who all had a chance to look at the docs without proper security clearance. All of these are crimes and now it’s how to the Biden’s get out of this mess especially after bad mouthing trump.
hunter was not done selling the info. Biden did not want it to affect mid terms ...Biden is a crime boss ... Biden had to confirm with Hillary on how to lie better....Biden had to be told 15 times they found the documents cuz he was having a hard time remembering he was vice president
Wait till AFTER the election, that way it doesn't interfere with the agenda. Sounds about right. Just like Hunters laptop story.....
Comments / 53