Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
leoweekly.com

Louisville Food News From The past Week

A new restaurant from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and a 1-year birthday celebration for a local seltzer bar is on the menu for the week. The Local Seltzery Prepares For First Birthday Celebration. The Local Seltzery is kicking off its first anniversary with a public party with giveaways and specials...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Radio Ink

Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58

Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past

Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Louisville, we got you covered. The beloved novelty basketball team will dance, dunk, and dribble their way around the Yum! Center once again. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14. Shrek Rave (21+) Mercury Ballroom. $22-$32 | 9 p.m. Party all night at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

