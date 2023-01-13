Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
wdrb.com
Fern Creek hot dog restaurant already seeing big business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to American food staples, hot dogs may quickly come to mind. Now one new Louisville restaurant is stepping away from the norm and kicking it up a notch. Uncle D's Franks on Bardstown Road has only been open for about a month but...
wdrb.com
Longtime Eastern Parkway restaurant The Cottage Inn reopens after 18-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months. The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday. It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for...
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
WLKY.com
New Fern Creek restaurant Uncle D's Franks specializes in customizable corn dogs, hot dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hot dog restaurant is now open in Fern Creek. Uncle D's Franks opened on Dec. 15 at 6409 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. The carry-out-only restaurant is next to a UPS Store and a Jeff's Donuts location.
Wave 3
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
wdrb.com
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
WLKY.com
Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Food News From The past Week
A new restaurant from world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and a 1-year birthday celebration for a local seltzer bar is on the menu for the week. The Local Seltzery Prepares For First Birthday Celebration. The Local Seltzery is kicking off its first anniversary with a public party with giveaways and specials...
LaRosa's Pizzeria opening in Louisville, giving first 50 customers free pizza for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza lovers get ready -- there's a new contender in town. Known for their sweet sauce and thin crust, Cincinnati-based LaRosa's Pizzeria is coming to the Springhurst Towne Center. Officials say their construction is almost complete. The pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday,...
wdrb.com
Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
Wave 3
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee to be presented with Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor and Louisville native Dawne Gee is one of two recipients who will be presented with the Keepers of the Dream Freedom Award Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, and civic activism. The...
Wave 3
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
Radio Ink
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this week
A highly-anticipated food chain will be celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Kentucky this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, I Love Juice Bar will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Kentucky cafe location in Prospect, according to local sources.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Walk Through The Keswick Club, A “New” Bar With A Storied Past
Last Friday marked the opening of The Keswick Club, a bar in the Shelby Park building that previously housed the brick-and-mortar location of Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs. Red Top owners Ryan and Rachel Cohee (who also own The Keswick) closed the hot dog joint last September, opting instead to run their business as a food truck.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend
If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Louisville, we got you covered. The beloved novelty basketball team will dance, dunk, and dribble their way around the Yum! Center once again. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14. Shrek Rave (21+) Mercury Ballroom. $22-$32 | 9 p.m. Party all night at...
Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Mouth-Watering Southern Indiana Restaurant is Open
Recently, I was catching up on Hell's Kitchen and the episode featured some very rare meat. Let me clarify, the steaks and fish were cold, and the contestants were sent to the pantry to be scolded by Chef Ramsay. If the action is like this at Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, we could end up with dinner and a show.
Comments / 0