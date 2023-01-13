Read full article on original website
Cause of Muskegon Heights apartment fire under investigation
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – An early morning apartment fire displaced a group of people from their home, the Muskegon Heights Fire Department reported. Fire crews were called around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, to a fire at an apartment in the 2300 block of Howden Street.
West Michigan woman hospitalized after vehicle crashes into building
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A collision between a vehicle and a building left an 18-year-old Spring Lake woman injured Sunday night, Jan. 15, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 7:42 p.m. report of a crash near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Main Street in...
Stray bullet hits gas line, leads to evacuation of some residents in Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI—Some Kalamazoo residents had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon after a stray gunshot struck a nearby home’s natural gas line. Officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, to the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane after reports of gunfire, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
Gunmen in 2 cars shoot at each other in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gunmen in two vehicles shot at each other Monday in Grand Rapids, police said. Officers responded to multiple reports of shootings around 2:40 p.m., Jan. 16, police said. The first shooting was in the area of Fuller Avenue Southeast and Alexander Street Southeast and the second in the area of Union Avenue Southeast and Logan Street Southeast, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.
2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police took a man into custody Sunday night, Jan. 15, in connection to a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that left one person hospitalized, Grand Rapids police said. Officers were flagged down by a witness shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of...
Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
Man shot and killed overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday, Jan. 14. An officer was patrolling near S. Division Avenue and Burton Street SE when he heard gunfire around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release. Grand Rapids Police Capt. Terry Dixon...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
Kentwood hosting its first-ever adaptive recreation expo
KENTWOOD, MI – Kentwood is holding its first-ever adaptive recreation expo later this month. The Adaptive Recreation Expo takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE. At the expo, attendees can learn about resources and programs in the area for people of all abilities.
Woman killed in Montcalm County crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 54-year-old Greenville woman was killed Friday, Jan. 13, in a two-vehicle crash, state police said. Her name has not been released. The other driver, an 18-year-old Greenville man, suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on Wise Road at Youngman Road...
Grand Rapids police arrest 2 in August fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police arrested two suspects in the August killing of Dacarri Brown. Brown, 22, was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. August 27 near Stewart Street SW and South Division Avenue, oplice said. The suspects, Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, are held...
Money dispute led to man’s August fatal shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A dispute over money taken for a room rental that never came to fruition was likely the reason behind a fatal August shooting in Grand Rapids, court records show. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33, were arraigned Thursday, Jan. 13 on charges of felony murder,...
Grand Rapids police make arrests after carjacked vehicle strikes cruiser, suspects flee on foot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An SUV swiped in an armed carjacking later broadsided a Grand Rapids police cruiser at high speed, sending an officer to get checked at a hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12. At least three people in the SUV were able to flee the crash on foot, but...
From rural Michigan to Nashville, young songwriter covers Midwest stories on debut release
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Not many people, especially from a small rural town in Michigan, get the chance to work with a Grammy-winning producer. However, a 22-year-old who not that long ago was walking the halls of Martin High School did just that. “We’ve always gotten really stupid lucky,...
