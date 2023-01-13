ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Friday, January 13

By Lucy Buglass
 4 days ago

On TV tonight, Death in Paradise investigates a new case, Amanda and Alan continue their Italian adventure, The Beaker Girls return to CBBC and Jane McDonald heads to Puerta Vallarta. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise , 9 pm, BBC One

A group of doomsday preppers have descended on Saint Marie to establish a commune (complete with underground bunker) and await the inevitable collapse of society. Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately?), founder member Kit Martin won’t live to see it after he’s found dead inside the bunker, a victim of cyanide poisoning. The team soon discover that all was not harmonious within the group, but what they can’t figure out is how the killer poisoned Kit from the other side of a sturdy steel door.

Meanwhile, Neville (Ralf Little) struggles with his feelings as winsome holidaymaker Sophie (Chelsea Edge) prepares to head home…

★★★★ SP

Father Brown , 1:45 pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VIUM_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Stuart Wood)

Sleuthing priest Father Brown (Mark Williams) must gather his loyal parishioners together to solve the murder of Jasper Granford, the owner of an exclusive gentleman’s club. Under suspicion is Jasper’s feckless son, Bertie, although Bertie’s loyal mother, Charlotte, refuses to believe his guilt. Meanwhile, Lady Felicia returns for an impromptu visit and immediately clashes with new parish secretary Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley), much to Father Brown’s frustration. Put the kettle on for some perfect January afternoon telly watching…

★★★★ HD

Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job , 8:30 pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNdCN_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: BBC)

After weighing up the size of the task ahead of them in last week’s opener, the hard work begins for Alan and Amanda as Alan joins project manager Scott to pick up power tools and start renovating the kitchen. Amanda, meanwhile, is off learning about the culinary culture of Sicily, but she’s back in time to start layering up breezeblocks to construct their kitchen units – and trust us when we say the end result looks much better than it sounds!

But will they be able to get their posh marble worktops through the narrow, hilly streets of Salemi and safely into the apartment?

★★★★ SP

The Beaker Girls , 6 pm, CBBC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REjYH_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: BBC)

We rejoin Tracy (Dani Harmer) and her daughter Jess (Emma Maggie Davies), as Jess looks forward to a great summer and turning 13. Tracy is about to foster runaway teen Jordan (Chi-Megan Ennis-McLean) and all seems to be going well but then Jess plays a prank that goes badly wrong and puts the move in jeopardy. With the social worker due to arrive for an inspection, the Beaker girls must find a way to make sure they can stay together.

★★★★ NH

Holidaying with Jane McDonald , 9 pm, Channel 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VRjt_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: Channel 5)

If we can’t be on a sun-drenched beach ourselves, who better to go for us than the irrepressible Jane McDonald, who continues her tour of the best holiday hotspots with a visit to Puerta Vallarta on Mexico’s spectacular Pacific west coast. Jumping on a quad bike to explore the rainforest, surfing and taking polo lessons from a world champion are all in a day’s ‘work’ for our Jane, who also discovers she’s rather partial to the local tequila… It certainly seems to help on the dancefloor when a Mariachi band strikes up! Feel-good TV for armchair-travellers.

★★★★ RF

Best box set on TV tonight

The Rig , Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10x2lB_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

An atmospheric supernatural thriller starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston , Mark Bonnar and Iain Glen. The crew of the Kinloch Bravo rig are ready for danger, but not for the terrifying, unexplained events that start to unfold after a sudden power failure. As the rig is shaken by massive tremors, all communication to the outside world is lost and a mysterious thick fog rolls in. Then one of the crew is badly injured in an accident while other disturbing occurrences quickly follow….

★★★★ JE

Best film on TV tonight

2 Fast 2 Furious , 9 pm, ITV2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZDgQ_0kD77nHN00

(Image credit: Universal)

A disgraced former cop is arrested by the FBI for illegal street racing, but his one-time colleagues offer him freedom in exchange for going on an undercover mission. Teaming up with an old racing friend and a customs official, he has to infiltrate and bring down a drug-trafficking operation. Thriller sequel, with Paul Walker reprising his role from The Fast and the Furious alongside Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes and Cole Hauser

LB

Soaps

Live Sport

  • Live Snooker: The Masters , 7 pm, BBC Two
  • World Series of Darts , 4 pm, ITV4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Death in Paradise on TV tonight for another intriguing murder mystery.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

