Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City School Board approves election ballot

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Board of Education approved the school board election ballot and approved a question for the April election at its meeting on Thursday.

There are three spots that are up for election.

Scott Hovis, Brad Bates, Michael Harvey, Tapiwa 'Felix' Madondo and Suzanna Luther were all confirmed on the ballot.

The board also approved a resolution that calls for a general obligation bond election.

The question on the April ballot will ask if the district should borrow $85 million for construction and improvements across the district.

