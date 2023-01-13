Read full article on original website
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s Vector Space moves, expands; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Roanoke SCLC event. — The Roanoke Times. State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and estranged wife trade allegations in public rift. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Town of Halifax again...
WSET
'W&L After Class' podcast begins its fourth season
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University (W&L) announced that their "W&L After Class" podcast begins its fourth season. “W&L After Class,” a podcast series managed by lifelong learning, alumni engagement, and the office of communications and public affairs, enters its fourth season on February 14, the University said.
WSET
1 suffers burn injuries, dog dies in fire at a Campbell Co. home
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fast-moving fire in Campbell county destroyed a home, displaced four people, and killed a dog on Saturday. Those who made it out are crediting one of their other dogs with saving them. According to Chyenne Lambert, who lived at the house with three...
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 9 through 15. ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company. Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just...
wfirnews.com
Press Press Merch on the move
Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star City
The world is still adjusting to the news that Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday and now WDBJ 7 is reporting that another icon has passed away. Kaptain Robbie Knievel the son of world-famous daredevil; Evel Knievel died in Los Vegas Nevada at age 60.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society holds cat adoption event
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — This weekend, the Lynchburg Humane Society held a special adoption event for all of their cats and kittens. After last weekend’s special adoption event for the Lynchburg Humane Society’s dogs, they had to make sure their cats weren’t left out. The Society...
wfirnews.com
Non-fatal shooting in SE Roanoke last night
On January 15 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Montrose Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying on the sidewalk in the area with what appeared to be a serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
NBC 29 News
Study: Charlottesville one of the most stressful college towns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a study by Preply, college students’ stress levels are on the rise due to financial worries and time spent of digital devices. It says this is happening in Charlottesville. Preply’s study found that Charlottesville is the number 8 college town in the country...
WSLS
Hundreds expected to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day
LEXINGTON, Va. – Hundreds are set to gather in Lexington to commemorate Lee-Jackson Day. The 24th annual celebration recognizes Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, who are both buried in Lexington. Events began Friday with a symposium of speakers and historians. The official...
chathamstartribune.com
Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC
Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
wfxrtv.com
Kitchen fire causes $10K in damages in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says a kitchen fire on Mountain Avenue SW. caused about $10,000 in damages on Monday, Jan. 16. Firefighters say they were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue SW. Crews say when they got to the home the fire was already out.
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
WSET
Salem Mayhem lax falls short to Charlotte in 19-17 slugfest
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A crowded Salem Civic Center saw the new Salem Mayhem team dazzle with fast paced play and hard hitting excitement. A tie 13-13 game at the half, the Charlotte Bootleggers edged the Mayhem 19-17, despite a first half "sock trick" from Kyle Whitlow, who scored 6 goals in the opening two periods of play.
techvisibility.com
Online payday loans same big date lynchburg virtual assistant
