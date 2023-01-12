BATON ROUGE — On a historic day in Baton Rouge with the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue and in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history of 11,475, No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) continued its best start in program history with a 84-54 handling over Auburn (10-7, 0-5). “Well what do you write first, because they are all incredible,” said Coach Kim Mulkey. “Starting with Seimone’s statue unveiling, the first female ever in the history of LSU sports to do it. I’d start there. A team that’s 18-0, there’s just so many things you can write, and they were all wonderful and meaningful.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO