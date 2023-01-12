Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Tigers Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn. It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start...
LSUSports.net
No. 13 Gymnastics Scores Season High in Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.
LSUSports.net
No. 5 LSU Defeats Auburn, 84-54, on a Historic Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — On a historic day in Baton Rouge with the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue and in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history of 11,475, No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) continued its best start in program history with a 84-54 handling over Auburn (10-7, 0-5). “Well what do you write first, because they are all incredible,” said Coach Kim Mulkey. “Starting with Seimone’s statue unveiling, the first female ever in the history of LSU sports to do it. I’d start there. A team that’s 18-0, there’s just so many things you can write, and they were all wonderful and meaningful.”
LSUSports.net
Legacy Cemented
After giving a speech in LSU’s practice facility, Seimone Augustus second-lined to history. “In true Louisiana fashion, the Augustus family has a special surprise for Seimone,” read public address announcer Dan Borne. Unbeknownst to Augustus, a brass band appeared and the celebration began, as she danced her way...
LSUSports.net
Five Listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
LSUSports.net
No. 5 LSU Set To Host Auburn and Unveil Seimone Augustus Statue
BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to its best in program history and on Sunday the Tigers will honor a member from the team who held the previous best start as Seimone Augustus is set to become the first female student-athlete from LSU with her own statue before LSU’s game against Auburn (10-6, 0-4 SEC).
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Hosts No. 1 Oklahoma In Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – No. 13 LSU Gymnastics is set to host No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday, January 16, at 2 p.m. CT in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The squad’s home opener against the Sooners will be televised on ESPN2 for the Tigers third showing on national television. Bart Conner will be on the play-by-play call with Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be the on-site reporter.
LSUSports.net
Seven Tigers Appear in Perfect Game Top 150 Juniors Ranking
BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven LSU baseball players are ranked among the 2023 Top 150 College Juniors by Perfect Game. LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes is No. 8; first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 16; right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 61; right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 88; right-handed pitcher Blake Money is No. 119; and shortstop Jordan Thompson is No. 128.
LSUSports.net
Basketball Falls On The Road To No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018 and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Participate in MLK Day of Service
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
