Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown.

The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically.

When police arrived, the suspect fled in a 2005 Chevy Malibu.

Officers gave chase and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

The chase ended after the suspect pulled into a private driveway on the 12,000 block of Springport Road. The suspect refused to comply, causing officers to break his car window, tase him, and arrest him.

The suspect was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and released shortly after. Ammunition was found in his car within arms reach of the driver, but no firearms were found.

One officer was slightly injured.

Gun and bomb-sniffing dogs from Calhoun County were brought in but nothing was found.

The suspect was described as uncooperative during interviews. It’s unclear why he was acting erratically at the middle school.

He faces Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing Officers Causing Injury and Felon in Possession of Ammunition charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.