Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
NYC mayor: Migrant influx demands ‘clear coordination’ with feds
On the eve of his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City had asked the state for "immediate help" to shelter hundreds of migrants expected to arrive during the weekend.
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Nevada Current.
TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks
The U.S. future of TikTok, one of the world's most popular apps, is increasingly uncertain as lawmakers and government organizations ban the app, while experts continue to debate national security risk posed by the app.
