ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy