Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Lawmakers in Richmond are discussing a proposed bill that was created after a News 3 Investigation uncovered concerns from rape survivors.
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
wsvaonline.com
Funds earmarked to help Virginians facing eviction
Virginia is earmarking nearly three million dollars to help keep residents in their homes. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said in a Friday release that the money is allocated for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program, and will be spread among seven eviction prevention services across the commonwealth.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
wina.com
Senate committee shelves felony murder drug dealer legislation
RICHMOND (WINA) – A Democrat controlled state Senate committee shelved priority Governor Youngkin legislation which would have extended a felony murder charge to drug dealers. After hearing speakers pretty evenly for and against, the Senate Judiciary Committee “passed by indefinitely” legislation carried by Hanover Republican Senator Ryan McDougle to be able to charge a drug dealer who puts the fentanyl in the drug, then goes away as someone who takes that drug overdoses and dies. Currently, Virginia law does not allow that person to be charged in the killing.
Richmond receives $465k for eviction prevention programs
This year, Virginia is sending nearly $3 million to seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in the state. This includes one program in Richmond, which is the city with the highest rates of eviction in Virginia and some of the highest rates in the country.
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to treat overdose deaths as homicides
A Republican-led bill that would make way for dealers to be charged with felony homicide if a drug user dies of an overdose didn't advance out a Virginia Senate committee despite getting support from a top Democrat.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
NBC12
Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There is a push in the General Assembly this session to make breakfast and lunch free for all Virginia students. The 270 million dollar budget amendment would make room for the 51 school divisions in the state that don’t already participate in a program to provide school meals.
wdayradionow.com
VA to offer all Veterans free crisis care
(Washington, DC) -- All veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis will soon be able to access free care. The VA says effective Tuesday, all veterans can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility and receive treatment at no cost. The program will include up to 30 days of inpatient...
cbs19news
General fund revenues continue to be up
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the halfway point for the fiscal year 2023, and Virginia’s general fund revenues are up. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the revenue collections for December 2022 on Monday. According to a release, general fund revenues were up 6.5 percent over previous years, adjusting...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?
At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia boosts mortgage relief assistance to $50,000
Virginia Housing announced changes to the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program (VMPR) that are designed to deliver more help to more people who were financially impacted by the pandemic.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Virginia bill would allow police chiefs to impose curfews
A Republican is proposing to allow Virginia localities to authorize law enforcement chiefs to set curfews during civil unrest when there is "a clear and present danger," with violators facing up to a year in jail.
wsvaonline.com
New Bill Could Classify Fetuses As “Passengers”
(RICHMOND) With the 2023 legislative session underway, one Virginia lawmaker is proposing that a fetus should count as a passenger. Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas is sponsoring a bill that would codify a pregnant person as two people, meaning they can legally drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes found in larger metro areas. That would require the driver to show “proof of pregnancy” by having it “certified” through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
cbs19news
Millions in profits from lottery tickets in Mega Millions run
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though the winning ticket to the huge Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Virginia, the excitement did have a positive impact on Virginia. Virginia Lottery says the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began back in October generated an estimated $28.9 million in profits.
Comments / 4