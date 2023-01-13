ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Square, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament

Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy