Overtime rally gives Bishop Grimes boys basketball MLK championship (photos)
Trailing 63-61 with 40 seconds left in overtime, the Bishop Grimes boys basketball team went on an 11-2 run and finished with a 72-65 victory over Seton Catholic to win the Martin Luther King Tournament championship game on Monday on the Cobras’ home court.
HS roundup: Big run fuels Liverpool girls basketball win over Bishop Ludden
The Liverpool girls basketball team went on 22-2 first-half run and beat Bishop Ludden, 58-35, in a Salt City Athletic Conference game on Monday.
HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament
Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
High school basketball roundup: Baldwinsville girls knock off Utica Notre Dame in OT at Juggler Classic
The Baldwinsville varsity girls basketball team used clutch free throws to top Utica Notre Dame, 68-65, in overtime during the opening round of the 50th annual Juggler Classic.
Syracuse women’s basketball puts a scare in No. 7 Notre Dame, but Irish pull away for 72-56 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — In front of one of its largest crowds of the year, Syracuse battled Notre Dame tight for three quarters before the Irish pulled away for a 72-56 win Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. It was a familiar script for Syracuse. Just like last year,...
Another Collapse against the ‘Canes: Syracuse basketball loses to Miami 82-78 (Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team let another big one slip off the dock and back in the water on Monday night. Syracuse, which once held a 10 point-lead on the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes at the Watsco Center, lost 82-78 on a series of second half miscues.
A lost 2nd-half lead, a chance to make a Syracuse statement, dissolves in Miami: ‘Yeah, it hurts’
Miami – Joe Girard imagines he will spend Monday night tossing and turning, replaying certain aspects of Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami here. The 11-point second-half lead.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-56 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL...
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 12:18 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond hit the 14th 3-pointer of the game for the Irish to take the lead on Syracuse 59-47. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser...
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Stretch and The Worm: Dariauna Lewis is the Dennis Rodman of Syracuse women’s basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dariauna Lewis was growing up, she always felt her favorite basketball player should be a girl. She watched more WNBA than NBA. But there was one player she could never take her eyes off: Dennis Rodman.
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Syracuse blitzes Notre Dame with press in comeback win: ‘I knew we had it for sure’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse trailed 59-47 with 12 minutes and 18 seconds left in Saturday’s game inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Notre Dame was a tidy 14-for-27 from the 3-point line at that point. Syracuse seemed content to watch the Irish whip the ball around the perimeter or into the high post until they finally found an open spot from the 3-point line.
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Hottest teams are Clemson, Miami and ... Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The ACC’s lack of elite teams has led to plenty of parity and limited the number of teams putting together long winning streaks. Clemson is the league’s only unbeaten team. Every other team in the ACC has at least two league losses.
Miami overtakes Syracuse in final minutes for 82-78 win over the Orange
Coral Gables, Fla. ― The Syracuse Orange only committed nine turnovers, but the mistakes were costly as the Miami Hurricanes rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit for an 82-78 victory at the Watsco Center on Monday night. Syracuse frittered away its best last chance in the game’s final seconds....
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz struggles in loss to Miami: ‘He’s a great freshman, but he’s still a freshman’
Coral Gables, Fla. – In the midst of a season in which he has established himself as a candidate for the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award, Judah Mintz finally looked like a freshman. Mintz, who was handed the keys to the Syracuse offense at the beginning of...
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
Syracuse’s bid for biggest win of the season falls short in final minute at Miami: Final score, recap
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. Monday at the Watsco Center in Coral Cables, Florida. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Miami...
