Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO