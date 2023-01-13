Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.
WINKNEWS.com
Family prone to cancer choose to surgically remove stomachs
In some cases, it’s easy to see what we’ve inherited from family, like mom’s smile or dad’s blue eyes. But when it comes to specific health conditions, genetics may play a critical role for generations. One extended family with a genetic form of stomach cancer had...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses fighting to recover and find their new normal
The island that was one of the many places hit the hardest after Hurricane Ian is dealing with the fact that they are recently opened. Sanibel is still a place where it feels like the hurricane was just days ago in some spots, and in others, it feels like the island is miles ahead of where people may have thought it would be three months later.
WINKNEWS.com
FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral
Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
WINKNEWS.com
More than 125,000 attendees expected at the Cape Coral Arts Festival all weekend
The Cape Coral Arts Festival is one of Lee County’s largest special events bringing over 120,000 attendees in 2022. The event is happening Saturday and Sunday along Cape Coral Parkway. Organizers have said more than 125,000 people are expected to attend the event. There are plenty of opportunities to...
WINKNEWS.com
MLK Day marches, honoring his legacy, in SWFL
The Collier County NAACP put together the MLK Day parade for the first time in three years in Naples. But, as people celebrated the great holiday, many also took time to reflect. Joyous and celebratory because it has been a long time since the community celebrated Doctor Martin Luther King...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Naples on Monday
A death investigation is unfolding in Naples Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road in Naples. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. on Monday. This is a developing situation, and WINK News will update...
WINKNEWS.com
Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle
Rebecca Resnik, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnik was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Cecil Pendergrass’ assistant, arrested for DUI, name drops attempting to evade trouble
A woman threw out some big names while being arrested for a DUI during a traffic stop in Lee County. Christine Deramo was pulled over shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 7. Ordinarily, WINK News would provide her mugshot. However, it’s been blacked out on the Lee County website. This is unusual since that primarily happens for first responders, which Deramo is not.
WINKNEWS.com
87-year-old man accused of Riverside Dr hit-and-run in Charlotte County
An 87-year-old man was arrested after the troopers say he seriously injured a motorcyclist in a Monday evening hit-and-run crash on Riverside Drive in Charlotte County. According to FHP, Robert Moses was driving his Toyota Camry east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue in the Cleveland area around 5:45 p.m. A 61-year-old man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue at the same time. Moses made a left turn in front of the approaching motorcycle and collided with it.
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD looking for missing or endangered North Fort Myers man
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for Rene Louizor, 85, after being reported missing on Jan. 9, 2023. According to the FMPD, Louizor lives at the Wickshire Senior Living facility in North Fort Myers. He never returned to Wickshire Senior Living after getting discharged from Lee Memorial Hospital. Louizor...
WINKNEWS.com
Manatees on the move to warmer waters in SWFL
Visitors to Manatee Park got a special treat on Monday, watching the gentle giants move into the warmer waters in Southwest Florida. When the Gulf of Mexico drops below 68 degrees, Manatees instinctively seek warmth by going to waters near power plants like the one outside of Manatee Park. Some...
WINKNEWS.com
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine performing in Fort Myers on Monday
Despite Russia’s attempt to forcefully annex Ukraine, sweet sounds are coming from the war-torn country. Monday night, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform at the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. WINK News spoke with Vladey Slavaluchenko, an orchestra violinist, about what it means...
WINKNEWS.com
James Hurst’s remains identified on sunken Fort Myers Beach boat
The human remains found on a sunken boat Friday and investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have been identified. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old James Denny Hurst’s remains were discovered on Friday. Hurst’s daughter also confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying...
WINKNEWS.com
Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers
Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers. But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared. Contestable and her mother were homeless...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers wants to buy vacant lots to build affordable homes
Building homes for people who are the backbone of the community is what Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the city plans to do for teachers and first responders. The plan is in the early stages, but the idea is to break into the housing market and bring more affordable places to the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses continuing to reopen on Sanibel and Captiva
The Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce has updated its list of businesses that are open again after Hurricane Ian. According to the chamber of commerce, more than 30 businesses are now ready to welcome visitors and locals back on the island. Below is a gallery of photos from the Sanibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday
A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs
A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
Comments / 0