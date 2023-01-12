Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes
– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.
Kofi Kingston Claims WWE Superstars In The Dark On Potential Company Sale
What do WWE Superstars know about the possibility of a company sale?. Amid rumors of a potential sale to a Saudi Arabian company, Kofi Kingston appeared on SHAK Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about how WWE Superstars are completely in the dark on the subject. Featured below...
FOX Is Reportedly Losing Big Money With Their WWE SmackDown Deal
F4WOnline.com reports that FOX is losing big money with their current WWE SmackDown deal and mentions a Morgan Stanley analysis that said the blue brand's price tag is not justified as in their 2020-2021 TV season, FOX paid $196.7 million for SmackDown and ended up with $134 million in losses, while they paid $208.5 million for the show in the 2021-2022 TV season and ended up with $145 million in losses.
Tony Schiavone Says You Can't Have A TV Company Run A Wrestling Company
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as why he knew from the very start that WCW would not work as a TV company was the one calling the shots and you can't have a TV company running a pro wrestling company.
Mickie James Talks About Rumors Of WWE Sale, Mandy Rose Situation & More
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women's wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation. Featured below...
Conrad Thompson On How He Knew WWE Would Be Up For Sale The Minute They Hired Nick Khan
Conrad Thompson appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast with Tony Schiavone and discussed topics such as how he knew WWE would be up for sale the minute they hired Nick Khan because he used to run a company that helps to negotiate contracts and make deals and stuff like that happen.
Swerve Strickland On The Mogul Affiliates: "We Move With Mystery And Intrigue"
Who better to ask than the leader of the group himself, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland?. During his chat with the Cruz Show, Swerve shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “We haven’t named this guy [Goetzman] yet, that’s somebody, y’all gotta keep watching the...
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
AEW Rampage Results (1/13/2023): Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California with this week's installment of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for this week's one-hour AEW on TNT program is Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Championship, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King, Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
Big Match Made Official For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks
A big match is already official for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During this week's installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, Rey Mysterio made his return, only to be confronted and subsequently attacked by Karrion Kross. This set up...
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Set To Be Revealed Soon
An All Elite Wrestling and Jeopardy! crossover is on the horizon. According to a Twitter post from AEW referee Bryce Rensburg, the event will be announced "next Wednesday":
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
Kaun Talks The Formation Of The Embassy, Meeting Toa Liona For The First Time
One-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun made an appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Toa Liona for the first time. Kaun said:. “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
