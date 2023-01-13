ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

4 men arrested after $2K worth of items stolen from grocery stores in Oakley: police

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

OAKLEY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Four suspects were arrested after being accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from two grocery stores Wednesday night, the Oakley Police Department announced on Facebook .

According to police, $1,000 worth of items were stolen around 8:46 p.m. from the Raley’s at 2077 Main St. The suspects are also accused of stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Safeway store in Brentwood. Oakley police posted a picture of the stolen items.

KRON On is streaming news live now

(Oakley Police Department)
(Oakley Police Department)
(Oakley Police Department)

At the Raley’s, three “suspicious young men” were pushing cars full of beer and laundry detergent then exited the back door of the store. Police said they loaded those items in the back of a black Ford F150, but store staff was able to provide police with the truck’s license plate number.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter then located the suspect vehicle near Vintage Parkway and Big Break Road where Oakley police conducted a traffic stop. According to police, the four men inside the truck were detained, and police identified three of them to be the ones who stole the merchandise.

  • Renaldy Mendieta, 44, of Antioch was arrested for organized retail theft, conspiracy and possession of illegal drugs. Police say he was also the getaway driver.
  • Justin Snyder, 18, of Discovery Bay was arrested for organized retail theft and conspiracy.
  • Lawrence Domina, 22, of Clayton was arrested for organized retail theft and conspiracy.
  • Justin Dornenburg, 20, of Concord was arrested for organized retail theft and conspiracy.

As of 6:50 p.m., all four suspects’ bail is $40,000, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff records. They were all booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

Domina was listed as 22 years old in Oakley police’s Facebook post, but Contra Costa County Sheriff records say Domina was born in 1994.

Comments / 7

Maximus
4d ago

I wonder when businesses both small and large will demand our city leaders and District Attorney to hold these thieves accountable instead of their feel-good equity approach?

Reply(1)
11
Ben Barnard
3d ago

with all that is going on,this is looking like a sign of the times.. buckle up,it's gonna get WAAAAAAY worse..

Reply
4
 

