Emmet County, MI

Former Emmet County Commissioner Raises Concerns Over Board’s Transparency

By Zachariah Wheaton
 4 days ago

Emmet County has some new county commissioners in office, but there are concerns about the board’s level of transparency with the public.

The questions come after a commissioner serving on Health Department of Northwest Michigan board says he was abruptly relieved of his duties. This has led former longtime Emmet County Commissioner Charlie MacInnis to raise some red flags.

MacInnis stepped down as a commissioner and from the board of health in December. Since then, he’s began raising concerns over his successors: Emmet County Chair, Rich Ginop and Commissioner Don Mapes.

“The new board [begins]; four new members start a meeting. They have all the committees all planned out and said, ‘here we go.’ No collegiality, no discussion. I don’t think the community signed up for that kind of lack of transparency,” MacInnis criticizes.

MacInnis’ concerns with Ginop and Mapes began after Emmet County Commissioner Matt Koontz alleged, he was removed from the Health

Department of Northwest Michigan board without reason. MacInnis says he and Koontz were the only Democrats that served on the board, and now with MacInnis stepping down and Koontz’s removal, Ginop and Mapes will take their place.

In a letter Koontz sent to commissioners he questioned who was consulted about the decision and whether the public was able to give input on committee appointments.

“Well Matt was spot on. Previously during the county commission, the organizational meeting in January was a very collegial discussion as to who was going to be on the committee,” MacInnis claims. “I don’t know what is on the minds of [Ginop and Mapes], but I would really like to know what their intentions are, and I think the community would like to know what their intentions are.”

Even though it’s been less than a month since the new commissioners took over, MacInnis says inexperience is no excuse for how things have started.

“I believe they had a plan, which is understandable. So, if they have a plan, what’s the plan? I guess that’s the question for the community: ‘You’ve got a plan, great what is it,'” MacInnis asks.

Ginop and Mapes were unavailable for comment.

