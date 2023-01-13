Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals in AFC Divisional After Sam Hubbard’s Scoop N’ Score
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round after Cincy eliminated the Baltimore Ravens with a 24-17 win in the Wild Card on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Bills are 0-2 in all-time postseason meetings against the Bengals, the last of which came in 1989.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
How the Jets can regain their promising mojo by taking a few lessons from the Giants’ unexpected playoff run
At a guess, watching the Giants celebrate joyously at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday probably did not help salve the wounds of Jets fans. Really, Wild Card Sunday as a whole — in which heavy underdogs in the Dolphins and Ravens each took Buffalo and Cincinnati, respectively, to the limit — had to feel like a slap in the face. Because it could have been the Jets. It should have been the Jets. It’s been two weeks since they were eliminated from the playoffs in Seattle before the final week of the season, and still it stings. At the start of the...
Wichita Eagle
49ers CB Charvarius Ward’s Poor Wild Card Outing Isn’t Cause for Concern
It was a rough outing for cornerback Charvarius Ward against the Seahawks. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was destroying him for the majority of the game. Metcalf dominating isn't a surprise to see as he is a tremendous receiver. Even the best cornerbacks will have their struggles with him. But seeing...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Half: Micah Limps, Maher Oh-Fer, D Smothering Brady’s Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to do something that has not been done for Cowboys Nation in 30 years - win a playoff game on the road. But, what could make it even more special is if they do against the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a man who is undefeated versus the Cowboys (7-0).
Braylon Edwards Floats Idea of Hiring Meyer If Harbaugh Leaves
The Michigan head coach is currently a candidate for multiple NFL jobs.
Wichita Eagle
Ossenfort Named Arizona Cardinals GM
There is one fewer candidate in the Tennessee Titans’ search for a general manager. Monti Ossenfort is the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, that team announced Monday afternoon. With Arizona, he will be in charge of personnel for a franchise that has been to the postseason just...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM
The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire...
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Sign CFL QB Nathan Rourke To Reserve/Future Contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their quarterback room for the 2023 offseason on Monday. The Jaguars announced Monday that Canadian Football League quarterback Nathan Rourke signed to the roster on a Reserve/Future contract, landing Rourke for their offseason program in the following months and giving him a spot on the roster entering 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Points: Wild Card Fireworks Highlight Offensive Woes
After the NFL's wild Wild Card weekend, the New England Patriots' worst fears are confirmed:. Their 2022 offense was nowhere near playoff caliber. Every winning team in the first five games of the postseason scored at least 24 points, and four topped 30. San Francisco 49ers: 41. Buffalo Bills: 34. Jacksonville Jaguars: 31. New York Giants: 31. Cincinnati Bengals: 24 (though, granted, they did need a 98-yard fumble return by their defense).
Wichita Eagle
The innovation that’s kept Andy Reid, Chiefs ahead of NFL: ‘He could get my dad open’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches the video on an iPhone in front of his locker, explaining how a few steps — even those barely ramping up to a jog — make all the difference. The replay is from a fourth-quarter snap against Seattle on Christmas...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL playoffs; When, how to watch, TV, odds
In its AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the Chiefs would gladly accept an outcome similar to their regular season meeting. On Nov. 13, there was scant reason to believe these teams would later meet in the postseason. The Chiefs entered the game 6-2 and were a nine-point favorite. The Jags were 3-6.
Wichita Eagle
Sloppy Bills Hold on, Survive Dolphins, 34-31
Four fourth-quarter deficits. One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery. In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at...
Wichita Eagle
Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Al Michaels: Where’s The Energy?
The Detroit Lions have one of the best radio play-by-play voices in the entire National Football League. Dan Miller has been the official voice of the Lions since 2005. Many fans of the Lions enjoy consuming videos of Miller's enthusiastic and passionate calls of the team's best moments. It would...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Divisional Round Destination Decided Following Bills’ Win Over Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Ravens on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. If they win, they'll be heading to Buffalo next week for a matchup with the Bills in the Divisional Round. Buffalo beat Miami 34-31 on Sunday afternoon to advance. The Bengals and Bills were scheduled to...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update
While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
