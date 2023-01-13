South Beloit to host 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT—After winning four different tournaments last season, the South Beloit boys basketball team is still searching for its first one of the 2022-23 season.

What better place for the SoBos to do that then on their home court at the annual South Beloit Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament?

South Beloit will look to defend its tournament title this weekend as they prepare for an onslaught of games against stout opponents in a two-day slate.

“You always go into tournaments with the idea of winning it,” head coach Matt Stucky said. “Especially the ones you host, whether you won it last year or not. This year we finished third at the Thanksgiving tournament and second at the Christmas one, so we can get one under our belt here in the new year.”

It is South Beloit’s 15th year hosting the tournament, and the lineup is as stacked as ever.

Forreston, Harvest Christian, Harvard, North Boone, Oregon, East Dubuque, Stillman Valley and, of course, South Beloit will all be gunning for the crown.

“East Dubuque is solid and always well-coached,” Stucky said. “Harvest Christian is one of the top teams in the state in our class. They return their entire roster from last year, and they won our conference regular season last year. We know them pretty well.

“We just played North Boone last week and they’re really solid. Forreston has given their opponents some fits this year with how they play.

Forreston will take on Harvest Christian to kick off the tourney at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the SoBos will have their first game at 10:30 a.m. when they take on Harvard.

“Harvard plays really hard,” Stucky said. “They have some guys that are really strong. They just kind of outwork you and you have to match their energy and intensity right away, especially on the boards.”

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, South Beloit will face Stillman Valley, a team that Stucky says is always very well-coached.

“They have a couple of shooters and some size,” he added. “It’s going to be a grind. You’ve got to be physically and mentally ready to go with battle for 32 minutes against them”

The tournament will take a break Sunday and start back up Monday at 9:00 a.m. when the SoBos go up against Oregon.

“Oregon is athletic,” Stucky said. “They have some good length, and they’re really active on both ends. They have guys that always cause issues just because they go out and make plays.”

Pool play will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday and continue through until the championship game, which will be at 7:30.

South Beloit enters the tournament at an impressive 12-3 record, and Stucky said the success starts with experience.

“We return three starters from last year’s team,” he said. “The core of Ross Robertson in the middle, Leorence Kostka at point guard and Blake Ayotte as the shooter is a great one to work around. They’re just winners.”

But with two of their three losses coming in other tournaments this season, Stucky knows his team will have to be on its A-game.

“We’re always looking for guys to just keep building on where we were before,” he said. “It’s a process throughout the year. It’s hard to prepare for all four opponents ahead of time.

“You basically have a couple hours to show them a scout and then go play and execute it. A Big thing for us is being able to mentally take things that we learn or we know we’re going to do and be able to apply it on the court and still play freely.”

North Boone will face Forreston (12 p.m.) and East Dubuque (3 p.m.) on Saturday and Harvest Christian (1:30 p.m.) on Monday.

• ROCKFORD JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT: For the first time in a long time the Hononegah boys basketball team will be on the road over MLK weekend, playing in the Jefferson tournament in Rockford instead of hosting one of their own.

The Indians (4-14) will face Batavia (6-10) on Saturday and Thornton Fractional South (7-7) on Monday.

“It’ll be fun to get down there and get to play some teams from outside of our area,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “Some good competition.”

• BELOIT MEMORIAL: The Purple Knights boys and girls will both be playing games on Saturday coinciding with MLK weekend. The boys play at Middleton against Madison West at 10:30 a.m. while the girls play at Verona against Sun Prairie West at 1:30 p.m.