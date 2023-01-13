Read full article on original website
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?
I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Monty Williams Responds to Jae Crowder's Criticism of Suns, Coaching Staff
After Jae Crowder finally broke his silence, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams responded to some choice comments.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers' Struggles
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes the effort is there, but the execution is not
Heat showing interest in point guard
The Miami Heat have "registered interest" in a point guard who is a popular name each year at the NBA trade deadline. The post Heat showing interest in point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50
Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. His fifth...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Discusses ‘Normal’ Offseason and Excitement Swirling Around Club
With the 2023 season around the corner, Freddie Freeman has been preparing and getting hyped for his 14th season in the league and second year with the Dodgers. While attending teammate Chris Taylor’s Top Golf Charity event this week, the 2021 World Series Champion discussed how the offseason has been going:
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Wichita Eagle
The Latest on Derrick White After Leaving Saturday’s Game with a Neck Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Just over four minutes into the Celtics' 122-106 win against the Hornets on Saturday, Marcus Smart and Derrick White collided, sending the latter to the floor, holding the back of his neck. White did not return to the game, but on the...
Wichita Eagle
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers give up late run and lose to Milwaukee Bucks
The Indiana Pacers started a four-game road trip in Milwaukee on Monday, taking on the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Pacers a chance to grab a much-needed win. Instead, the Pacers late-game defense was dreadful. Milwaukee scored 39 fourth quarter points, even...
Wichita Eagle
Cody Martin Ruled Out vs Celtics
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out of this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness. Martin exited the season-opener in San Antonio with a quad injury but over time, that turned into a left knee injury which required an arthroscopic procedure, causing him to miss a huge chunk of the first half of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
