hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBC Sports

Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win

Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. His fifth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Cody Martin Ruled Out vs Celtics

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out of this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness. Martin exited the season-opener in San Antonio with a quad injury but over time, that turned into a left knee injury which required an arthroscopic procedure, causing him to miss a huge chunk of the first half of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday

Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

