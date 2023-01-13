Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks
The U.S. future of TikTok, one of the world's most popular apps, is increasingly uncertain as lawmakers and government organizations ban the app, while experts continue to debate national security risk posed by the app.
Today's Interview: Kentucky AG office awarded DOJ grant for human trafficking awareness campaign
Kentucky AG office awarded DOJ grant for human trafficking awareness campaign
Comments / 0