ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued

Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy