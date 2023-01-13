Janesville Jets prepare for appearance at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit

BELOIT—Janesville Jets head coach Joe Dibble says he’s telling his young hockey team to treat Saturday night’s contest at Edwards Ice Arena like an away game.

“Technically it’s a home game and it is just down the road, but we haven’t played games there before, the rink is different and the locker rooms are different,” Dibble said Thursday as the team practiced for the first time at their one-time home away from home. “So we have to treat it a little like an away game, but we are super-excited to have the opportunity to play there.”

Team President Bill McCoshen hopes his Jets aren’t alone. While a conflict at the Janesville Ice Arena caused Saturday’s game to be moved to Beloit, he sees the 7 p.m. game with the Springfield Junior Blues as an opportunity to further cultivate the local Jets fan base.

“We’re really looking forward to the first NAHL (North American Hockey League) game at Edwards Ice Arena,” McCoshen said. “I hope we have a lot of new fans come out and see what we’re about. This is the step before kids play college. For all those young players in the Beloit Youth Hockey Association who want to play in college someday, this is what they aspire to and we’re bringing it right to their backyard.

“With a Pee Wee tournament in town we hope a lot of out-of-town parents and kids come out to experience our high-level hockey, too. ”

BYHA President Dave Braasch said one of the teams in town for the Pee Wee tournament is from the Springfield, Ill., area.

“That’s pretty cool, that they’re from the area of the Jets’ opponent,” Braasch said. “We plan on

doing some promotion for BYHA hockey during the game. Our mini mites will be on the ice between periods. We will run the concessions. It should be a great night for the Jets and the BYHA.”

The Jets have discounted ticket prices for the game in Beloit. They are available on the Jets website (www.janesvillejets.com) as well as at the door that night.

As for the team, the Jets had to battle a rash of early-season adversity, losing their top defenseman, a goalie and a key forward to season-ending injuries. They are 16-12 and in fourth place in the NAHL Midwest Division. The Springfield Junior Blues are 13-17 and in eighth place.

“The injuries gave some of our younger players the opportunity to play more and move their development along,” Dibble said. “Our team is playing pretty good hockey right now. We have a solid group of young guys who battle and it’s a fun, fast-paced style. If Beloit fans come out who haven’t seen the Jets play before I think they’re going to be impressed and hopefully they want to continue to see us.”

So far, the Jets’ top scorers have been 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jimmy Doyle (15 goals, 9 assists) of Plainfield, Ill., and 6-foot, 165-pound Connor Deturris (11 goals, 9 assists) of Naperville, Ill.

• NOTES: It will be BYHA Night and players, parents and siblings will be admitted for $6. General admission tickets are $7.