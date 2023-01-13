Gymnastics: Stillwater tops field at invitational

WATERTOWN — Crushing its previous high score this season by more than five points, the Stillwater gymnastics team held off Dickinson, N.D., for a narrow victory in the five-team Watertown-Mayer Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Watertown-Mayer High School.

The Ponies posted a winning total of 145.3 to edge Dickinson (145.2) by just a tenth of a point. Forest Lake followed in third place with a score of 137.25 and two-time reigning Class A state champion Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka followed in fourth (134.65).

Stillwater just missed breaking the 140-point mark in its two most recent dual meets, but took a big step forward with the victory in their first invitational of the season.

Liberty Quast placed second in the all-around with a score of 36.85, trailing only Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka’s Reagan Kelley (37.65), who recorded the highest individual score in three of four events.

Evelyn Johnson placed first overall to lead the Ponies in the beam with a score of 9.4. It was a strong event for Stillwater as Katelyn McDowell (9.3) and Olivia Carter (9.25) followed in third and fourth.

Quast finished second overall in the vault with a score of 9.65, just ahead of Carter (9.6), who placed third. Quast also led the Ponies in the uneven bars with a score of 9.0, which was good enough for fourth place.

Carter (9.45) and McDowell (9.3) placed second and fifth for the Ponies in the floor exercise, just ahead of Quast (9.25) and Johnson (9.05) in what was another strong event for Stillwater.

Team standings

1. Stillwater 145.3; 2. Dickinson, N.D. 145.2; 3. Forest Lake 137.25; 4. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 134.65; 5. St. Peter 134.2.

Individual results

Vault — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.8; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 9.65; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 9.6; Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.2; Sofia LaBelle (St) 8.9; Anna Benson (St) 8.55.

Uneven bars — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.5; 4. Liberty Quast (St) 9.0; Katelyn McDowell (St) 8.5; Olivia Carter (St) 8.3; Zoe Chase (St) 8.2; Evelyn Johnson (St) 7.6.

Beam — 1. Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.4; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.3; 4. Olivia Carter (St) 9.25; Liberty Quast (St) 8.95; Chloe Stanton (St) 8.2.

Floor — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 9.55; 2. Olivia Carter (St) 9.45; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 9.3; Liberty Quast (St) 9.25; Evelyn Johnson (St) 9.05; Chloe Stanton (St) 8.1.

All-around — 1. Reagan Kelley (WM/MW) 37.65; 2. Liberty Quast (St) 36.85; 3. Olivia Carter (St) 36.6; 4. Rylee Olson (Dic) 36.5; 5. Katelyn McDowell (St) 36.3.

Stillwater 139.325, MV/Ir 121.625

At Mounds View, the Ponies cruised past Mounds View/Irondale 139.325-121.625 for a Suburban East Conference dual meet victory on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Edgewood Middle School.

Stillwater recorded its highest team score in the vault, led by Liberty Quast (9.3) and Olivia Carter (9.2).

Quast also led the Ponies (3-0 SECC, 3-0) in the uneven bars with a score of 8.775.

Evelyn Johnson received a score of 9.25 to pace the Ponies in the beam while Carter set the pace in the floor with a team-high score of 9.175.

Stillwater 139.325, MV/Ir 121.625

Stillwater results

Vault (Stillwater 36.225) — Liberty Quast 9.3, Olivia Carter 9.2, Sofia LaBelle 8.925 and Katelyn McDowell 8.8.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 32.475) — Liberty Quast 8.775, Katelyn McDowell 8.25, Evelyn Johnson 7.85, Olivia Carter 7.6 and Zoe Chase 7.25.

Beam (Stillwater 34.85) — Evelyn Johnson 9.25, Katelyn McDowell 8.95, Olivia Carter 8.45, Chloe Stanton 8.2 and Liberty Quast 7.725.

Floor (Stillwater 35.775) — Olivia Carter 9.175, Evelyn Johnson 8.95, Liberty Quast 8.9, Katelyn McDowell 8.75 and Zoe Chase 8.1.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com