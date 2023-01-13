ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton School Superintendent set to retire

By Sarah Goode
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YD24j_0kD72xkm00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools announced the Superintendent, Dr. Jeffery O. Smith will retire this year. He will retire on July 1, 2023, after working in public education for 32 years.

Smith began his role as superintendent on July 15, 2015. According to the press release, his tenure has been a successful one.

The School Board Chair Dr. Richard Mason said, “We are grateful for his commitment and dedication to the Hampton Community. Dr. Smith’s thoughtful and focused leadership has created sustainable systems that will enable our HCS team to continue to make Hampton the first choice for success for every student, well into our future.”

From ensuring all of the division’s 32 schools and centers have full accreditation to strengthening its dual enrollment program, Superintendent Smith has brought Hampton City Schools to its greatest academic success in decades. Smith received multiple awards. In 2020 he was named Virginia Superintendent of the Year.

Smith shared a statement in the press release,

As a superintendent, you do not travel the road alone. The relationships and wise counsel that I have gained over these years have helped to strengthen my leadership, which in turn has allowed me to build from places of strength. We have experienced remarkable growth and success over the past eight years in Hampton City Schools. This is largely due to the invaluable governance leadership of the School Board, as well as the dedication and commitment of our division leadership team, administrative team, teachers, and support staff. Every staff member has been essential to accomplishing our core business of teaching and learning. I am proud of the work, our staff, and our students. Serving as the superintendent of this great school division has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.

Hampton is a special place. I will always cherish our families and the members of our community who have worked alongside me and truly invested in our young people. The strong partnership with our city manager, city administration, city council, and our military, faith-based, business, and community partners is like no other. I also remain grateful for the unwavering support from my wife and family as it has been essential throughout this journey. As I enter into retirement, I have confidence in the School Board’s leadership and commitment to navigate the school division’s selection of the next superintendent.

The press release says the Hampton School Board will give updates in the coming weeks regarding the search for a new superintendent.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

WJCC Schools hosting job fair Jan. 27

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg James City County Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair. The hiring event is set for Friday, Jan. 27, from 9 .m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lafayette High School. Administrators from all WJCC Schools locations will be present! Available positions include division-wide current vacancies […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seeking Applicants For Neighborhood Leadership Institute

NEWPORT NEWS—The Neighborhood Leadership Institute is currently open for those who want to become influential leaders, advocates, and agents of change in the neighborhood and the broader community. This mission is accomplished through educational and experiential sessions that expose participants to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare for service on local boards and commissions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Richneck Elementary School to be closed all week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday. The school was already scheduled to be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, but it will remain closed the rest of the week, officials confirmed.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey

Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Jamestown Settlement hosting blood drive Tuesday. Police investigating armed robbery at Virginia Beach …. WAVY News 10. Inmate dies...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank on MLK Day

Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Fraternities and sororities pitch in at food bank …. Over 80 volunteers from historically black fraternities and sororities pitched in at the Foodbank...
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

New Virginia Beach City Council picks Wilson to continue in role as vice mayor

COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

MLK ceremony and unity march held in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people packed the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and marched to Norfolk’s MLK monument on Church Street. During the ceremony, city and community leaders shared the importance of MLK Day. Longtime...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal

Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. For the first time since 1994, Norfolk Scope played host to the best talent in the ECHL. Hockey fans in Hampton Roads enjoyed the ECHL All-Star game for just the second time ever. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire on North St. in Olde Towne Portsmouth

Crews are working a fire Monday afternoon at an apartment on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CRdYgZ. Crews are working a fire Monday afternoon at an apartment on North Street in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CRdYgZ. Hampton University retires Rick...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk

3 displaced after house fire on E Pinner St in Suffolk. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation

The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-department-investigates-a-house-fire-on-campbell-road/. House fire on Campbell Road in Chesapeake under investigation. The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-department-investigates-a-house-fire-on-campbell-road/. Protecting our Players: Athletic trainers vital for …. WAVY's Nathan Epstein...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy