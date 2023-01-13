Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Dillon Bechtold becomes first Owen J. Roberts Escape the Rock wrestling champion
Owen J. Roberts junior Dillon Bechtold became the program’s first-ever Escape the Rock champion on Sunday when he captured the 215-pound championship at Council Rock South High School. Bechtold (26-2) defeated Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive, N.J.), 7-1 in the bracket final to earn himself the champion’s belt. Bechtold...
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic’s Gabby Casey, Souderton’s Casey Harter and Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Erin Daley close in on scoring milestones
Gabby Casey is already the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer. Now, she’s closing in on the overall school record. The senior is 64 points away from matching Mike McGowan’s 1,347 points, a record set in 2003. This week the Crusaders host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
papreplive.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh’s fast start sinks Methacton boys basketball
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> This weekend was going to be a good test for the Plymouth Whitemarsh boys basketball team, with back-to-back road games for the first time this season and the second coming against a strong Methacton squad. But the Colonials did just what they needed to do on Saturday...
papreplive.com
Girls Basketball: Mary O’Brien’s 23 points boosts short-handed Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Mary O’Brien knew before the start of the season that she had to become Marple Newtown’s best scoring option. This is now she and fellow Brooke Impriano’s team. For the Tigers to have success, the two varsity veterans had to make up for the loss of last year’s leading scorers, Haley Levy and Nikki Mostardi, who led the Tigers to a 20-win campaign and a PIAA tournament win for the first time in team history.
papreplive.com
Malvern wins third straight ETR title with champ, O’Neill; OJR’s Bechtold wins belt
HOLLAND >> It’ll be some time before Malvern Prep sneaks up on anyone in the wrestling realm. But at the Escape the Rock tournament, Sunday, a few Friars made impressions. Eight Friars earned top-eight medals and five of them out-placed their initial seeding. Malvern won its third straight team title at this tournament, that perennially draws top talent from multiple states.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Joyner, Brown score 19 each, Upper Darby downs Marple
Yassir Joyner and Miymire Brown scored 19 points apiece Thursday night as Upper Darby led from start to finish in a 74-61 boys basketball triumph over Marple Newtown. Nadir Myers (14 points) and Khysir Slaughert (13) also reached double figures for the Royals (10-3 overall, 6-3 Central League), who led 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!
By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
tourcounsel.com
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
phillygrub.blog
Five Saints Distilling in Norristown
Over the years, I’ve heard many great stories about people pursuing their passion and making their dreams a reality in the food and beverage world. As this site has evolved, I’ve endeavored to meet these people and introduce their stories to the world. If it’s one thing the Philadelphia area does not lack, it’s entrepreneurial people who want to take an idea and grow it into a business.
fox29.com
Car hits pole, takes down power lines during early morning crash in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a crash ended with downed power lines and car on a home's lawn in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash unfolded just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning on East Cheltenham Avenue close to Frankford Avenue. One car was involved in the crash, hitting a light pole...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
