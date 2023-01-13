Lisa Marie Presley: Entertainment world reacts to death of Elvis’ only child

The entertainment world reacted with shock and dismay after learning of the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday.

Presley, 54, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died after going into cardiac arrest at her suburban Los Angeles home, authorities said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Emergency personnel responded to a home in Calabasas at about 10:37 a.m. PST, Los Angeles County Fire Department. Capt. Sheila Kelliher confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. At the home, Lisa Marie Presley was suffering from cardiac arrest and was transported to an area hospital, Kelliher said.

“I’m heartbroken,” “The King of Queens” actress Leah Remini tweeted. “Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.

“May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.”

“So very sad,” Golden Globe award-winning actress Mia Farrow tweeted.

Singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted about the “heartbreaking” loss.

“I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” Rimes wrote. “My heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins posted a photo on Twitter of Presley with her arms draped around him.

“There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count,” Corgan tweeted. “Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP.”

Presley had been living at the home of her former husband, Danny Keough, since selling her Calabasas home after the 2020 suicide of their 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, according to the Times. The couple, who married in 1988 and were divorced in 1994, had another child together, actor Riley Keough, the newspaper reported.

Presley attended the Golden Globe awards ceremony Tuesday night with her mother, Priscilla Presley, Fox News reported.

Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the biopic, “Elvis,” the Times reported.

The actor thanked the Presley family during his acceptance speech, saying, “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Presley told Extra TV that Butler had captured her father’s character perfectly.

“I was mind-blown, truly,” she said. “I actually had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so spot on and authentic.”

Presley married singer Michael Jackson after her 1994 divorce. She also married actor Nicolas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood.

Lockwood and Presley welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008, according to People.

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, nine months after her parents married. She was raised in the Memphis area before moving to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents’ divorce in October 1973.

Presley was in Memphis on Sunday, visiting Elvis’ Graceland estate to celebrate what would have been her father’s 88th birthday, USA Today reported.

“It’s been a while. I missed you,” she told the crowd. “I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding.”

Like her father, Lisa Marie recorded music, KTLA-TV reported. Her album, “To Whom It May Concern,” rose to No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 singles charts and earned a gold certification. A 2005 album, “Now What,” peaked at No. 9, according to Billboard. She also released “Storm & Grace in 2012,” Rolling Stone reported.

In 2018, she co-produced an album celebrating her father’s love of gospel music, The New York Times reported.

The estate of the late Charlie Daniels, whose music fused country, blues and rock -- all Elvis staples -- tweeted that “Our prayers are with her mother and her family.”

Octavia Spencer, who won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in the movie “The Help,” tweeted that “We’ve lost another bright star.”

“We are deeply saddened,” MTV tweeted on its official Twitter account. “Our hearts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Lisa Marie Presley was transparent about her health struggles through the years, including her addiction to opioids, Rolling Stone reported.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” she wrote in “The United States of Opioids,” referring to her father and former husband Jackson, according to Yahoo. “I was recovering after the (2008) birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

