LIBERTY 82, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Reeves 3-7, Kirsipuu 2-5, Cato 1-2, Daughtery 1-2, Cooper 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kayouloud 0-1, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Kirsipuu 5, Hunter 4, Cato 2, Cooper, Daughtery, Kayouloud, Reeves). Steals: 7 (Hunter 3,...
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53
TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47
DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Bal_Dobbins 2 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 4:53. Cin_Burrow 1 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 5:02. Bal_Robinson 41 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:13. Fourth Quarter. Cin_Hubbard 98 fumble return (McPherson kick), 11:55. BalCin. First downs2318. Total Net...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, MONTANA 57
Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Di.Thomas 3-7, Martin 1-3, Moody 1-8, Nap 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-3, Vazquez 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Bannan 2, Moody 2, Anderson, Vazquez, Whitney). Steals: 6 (Bannan 2, Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez,...
LEHIGH 74, LOYOLA (MD) 70
Percentages: FG .460, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Higgins 3-5, Taylor 2-5, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, Fenton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Knostman). Turnovers: 15 (Whitney-Sidney 4, Knostman 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair 2, Taylor 2, Alamudun, Betlow). Steals: 7 (Parolin...
NO. 17 MIAMI (FL) 82, SYRACUSE 78
Percentages: FG .433, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Taylor 2-3, Williams 2-3, Bell 1-5, Girard 1-8, Mintz 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (Mintz 5, Bell, Edwards, Girard, Williams). Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Hima 2, Mintz 2, Bell, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Omier346-104-57-160316. Miller356-141-15-77213.
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 64
S. DAKOTA ST. (9-9) Dentlinger 10-11 6-6 26, Mors 3-5 4-5 10, Arians 4-9 0-2 10, Mayo 6-19 4-4 19, Mims 4-14 2-2 13, Kyle 2-2 0-0 4, Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0, Lien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-19 82. SOUTH DAKOTA (8-10) Kamateros 3-12 0-0 6, Archambault 3-10...
Jon Scheyer addresses Jaden Schutt's lack of minutes
Entering the season, Jaden Schutt was the question mark in projections of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's primary rotation. Many suspected the program's first-year shooting guard, a heralded prep sharpshooter who arrived in Durham at No. 75 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, would ...
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT
Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Monday's Scores
Virginia Prep Sports 56, NC Good Better Best, N.C. 51. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
