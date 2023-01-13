ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflinburg, PA

PennLive.com

Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback

The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
MILTON, PA
PennLive.com

Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is

To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return

It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Point Drive-In will open for 2023 season

Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
