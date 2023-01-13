Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...

