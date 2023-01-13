Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ebel Gonzalez, Jasper Shepps propel Juniata boys past Line Mountain 62-38
Juniata jumped out to a double-digit halftime lead and never faltered en route to a convincing 62-38 victory against Line Mountain Monday. The Indians led 41-16 at the intermission. Ebel Gonzalez and Jasper Shepps combined for 27 points to pace the strong offensive contingent for the Indians. Gonzalez led all...
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback
The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
Lower Dauphin forward Lauren Wahlers picks Centennial Conference program
You can pin much of Lower Dauphin’s recent success on the hardwood to senior Lauren Wahlers. Over the course of her budding career, the savvy 6-footer has been attached to all five positions on the floor. The Falcons have piled up victories, too, some against superior line-ups that found...
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2023
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
‘A dream come true’: Trinity freshman Messiah Mickens gets Penn State offer
Messiah Mickens has had a good year, but Saturday night is one he likely won’t soon forget. And that’s because the Trinity freshman running back picked up his second college offer from a school he knows pretty, darned well.
Why a former Pitt coach would be a home-run hire for Penn State’s WR vacancy
The biggest surprise of Penn State’s offseason so far came on Sunday night when Taylor Stubblefield was relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The firing of Stubblefield, who spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, was abrupt and came with interesting timing. A half hour after Penn State announced...
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
Penn State football recruiting mailbag: Dante Cephas, Taylor Stubblefield and more
Welcome back. It’s been a few weeks but the Penn State recruiting mailbag has returned. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
Point Drive-In will open for 2023 season
Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
therecord-online.com
Injuries in two Lock Haven Friday traffic mishaps
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
