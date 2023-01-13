ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief

By Luz Pena via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Uy6v_0kD6ziC000

In the last few weeks, we've seen numerous rescues across the state of people stuck in cars, homes and flowing water.

On Wednesday, in Sonoma County a 43-year old-woman was found dead inside her submerged vehicle . In San Luis Obispo, authorities are still searching for a 5-year-old boy . His mom says they were on their way to school when their car got swept away by floodwaters.

Oakland Battalion Chief James Bowron says the number one tip is don't drive through water, but if it happens:

MORE: Tips to Survive: How to escape a sinking car

"Activating 911 right away. Knowing where your location is. Always having a good sense of what road you are on. What are you closest to," said Battalion Chief Bowron.

Battalion Chief Bowron says that if you can't see the white or yellow lines in front of you, it's not a good idea to drive through standing water.

The fire chief recommends staying inside your vehicle to prevent hypothermia unless conditions change.

"If your car does become stopped and you start to take water in, then you are going to have to do something more aggressive to where you may want to roll your window down. You may want to roll your window down and get out, and either get on the roof or get on the hood. You have to try to get on high ground," said Battalion Chief Bowron.

VIDEO: Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm

The storms from last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.

Your last option should be to swim out.

"Submerging yourself or trying to swim or something like that is definitely the last option. Water is very unforgiving. The thing is that it's not just lake water. It's all the other stuff. You think about all the debris that gets swept down from other people's homes. From vehicles. Tree branches, logs - its very easy to get caught up or snagged in something in the water," said Battalion Chief Bowron.

But overall, avoid driving in heavy storm conditions and flooded areas.

"I think people don't realize how deep water actually is and how strong and powerful water actually is. It doesn't take much for the water to go over your wheel and the amount of pressure coming from these flows," said Battalion Chief Bowron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kD6ziC000

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 13

I know this is stupid but
3d ago

Wow all that poetry and sidestepping for this: Know your surroundings. Don’t drive in bad storms. Activate 911. Roll down your window. Get on top of your car. Swimming is a last resort due to the debris in the water.

Reply
11
AVGAmerican
2d ago

Democrats and Liberals insist you’re to just blame Donald Trump, for anything and everything. I mean, he left the White House so long ago but you’re so obsessed.

Reply
2
Related
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body pulled from water near San Francisco Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near the Ferry Building Sunday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said that fire crews recovered the body from the water near the Ferry Building at around 10:21 a.m. San Francisco police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza on a report of a possibly deceased person being spotted in the water.Officers met with SFFD personnel who had retrieved the victim from the water and confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can refer to case #230-033-855.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening

An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy