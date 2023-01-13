Read full article on original website
Plane on takeoff nearly collides with another at JFK Airport
Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway
Two departing jets had a close call at JFK Airport on Friday night. According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway. Air traffic control noticed and forced the Delta jet to abort takeoff when it had...
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Panic as Passenger Jets Nearly Collide at JFK
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Travel Safety Board are investigating after two commercial airplanes nearly collided at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. A Delta Air Lines flight was taking off around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening when air traffic controllers noticed an American Airlines flight crossing the same runway. The Delta flight managed to stop about 1,000 feet from the American Airlines jet, according to an initial FAA analysis, averting disaster by the skin of its teeth. Flight watcher @xJonNYC tweeted air traffic control audio of the exchange in which someone can be heard saying, “Shit! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans!” The Delta flight, bound for the Dominican Republic, had to return to the gate, deplane, and be rescheduled to the next morning, according to CNBC.Two audio excerpts from @liveatc pic.twitter.com/4ruAWgVO4b— 🇺🇦 JonNYC 🇺🇦 (@xJonNYC) January 14, 2023 Read it at CNBC
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
Watch the Moment Passenger Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport
Passenger planes carrying over 300 people in total narrowly avoided a collision just days ago, at one of the busiest airports in the world.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport
A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays
IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
'You should feel safe': Children under 17 must be with parent, guardian at THE AVENUE at White Marsh
BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday. Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily. Identification will also be required for proof of age. THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject...
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
Close call between 2 planes at New York’s JFK airport is under investigation, FAA says
(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is starting a probe into how a commercial airliner taxied in front of a flight that was taking off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening. The crew of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 aborted its...
Buttigieg: Disrupted Southwest holiday travelers should file for reimbursements
Holiday travelers flying with Southwest in December experienced historic mass cancelations with baggage delays and missed or forced transfers to ground transportation.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
Friday flight cancellations top 5,900, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday. There were 5,934 flights canceled after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday,
