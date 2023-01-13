ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New York Post

Plane on takeoff nearly collides with another at JFK Airport

Two planes were involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport Friday — when one crossed onto the runway as the other was about to take off, officials said. The frightening, Friday the 13th close call is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 8:45 p.m., crew noticed an American Airlines jetliner crossing onto the runway from an adjacent taxiway just as a Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off. Delta pilots slammed on the brake just in time to avoid tragedy — the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet away from the American Airlines...
msn.com

FAA: 2 departing jets have close call at JFK Airport runway

Two departing jets had a close call at JFK Airport on Friday night. According to the FAA, a Delta jet was taking off for the Dominican Republic when an American Airlines jet crossed the runway. Air traffic control noticed and forced the Delta jet to abort takeoff when it had...
TheDailyBeast

Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Panic as Passenger Jets Nearly Collide at JFK

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Travel Safety Board are investigating after two commercial airplanes nearly collided at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. A Delta Air Lines flight was taking off around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening when air traffic controllers noticed an American Airlines flight crossing the same runway. The Delta flight managed to stop about 1,000 feet from the American Airlines jet, according to an initial FAA analysis, averting disaster by the skin of its teeth. Flight watcher @xJonNYC tweeted air traffic control audio of the exchange in which someone can be heard saying, “Shit! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans!” The Delta flight, bound for the Dominican Republic, had to return to the gate, deplane, and be rescheduled to the next morning, according to CNBC.Two audio excerpts from @liveatc pic.twitter.com/4ruAWgVO4b— 🇺🇦 JonNYC 🇺🇦 (@xJonNYC) January 14, 2023 Read it at CNBC
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Black Enterprise

WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport

A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges. According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”
MIAMI, FL
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up its top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the No. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden inside peanut […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

FAA grounds all domestic flights for the first time since 9/11 sparking airport chaos with more than 4,000 delays

IRATE passengers experienced hour-long delays after a system failure forced officials to ground thousands of flights across the US - the worst airspace disaster since the terror attacks of September 2001. The Federal Aviation Administration first reported a system failure overnight on Tuesday and slowly began restoring normal air traffic...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

'You should feel safe': Children under 17 must be with parent, guardian at THE AVENUE at White Marsh

BALTIMORE - THE AVENUE at White Marsh has issued an updated Youth Escort Policy, the Baltimore County Police Department announced Thursday. Beginning Jan. 13, visitors of THE AVENUE shopping center under the age of 17 must be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 open to close.This is a change from the previous policy that mandated minors to be accompanied by someone of that age and category only after 5 p.m. daily. Identification will also be required for proof of age.  THE AVENUE management states online that young visitors on the property without supervision at 5 p.m. or later are subject...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say

BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
BALTIMORE, MD

