wbrc.com
How people say landfill fire is affecting their health
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day 52 and the fire at a landfill in Moody continues. Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics is being impacted by the fire with her home and practice both being in Trussville. She’s also seeing a spike in health issues with patients.
wbrc.com
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
wbrc.com
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
Shelby Reporter
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
wvtm13.com
Man seriously injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire where a person had to be rescued Sunday afternoon. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. of a house on fire in the 1100 block of Cotton Avenue. When they arrived, they saw...
wbrc.com
How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
wbrc.com
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery. On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to...
wbrc.com
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday
A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
wbrc.com
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
wbrc.com
St. Clair Co. Commission: Waiting for Gov. Ivey to declare state of emergency for landfill fire before taking next steps
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County officials say they are waiting on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to give them the authority to pay a private company to start putting out the Moody landfill fire. County Commission Chairman Stan Bateman said the county’s engineer has had his top...
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
Birmingham firefighters pull unresponsive person from burning home; victim in critical condition
One person was critically injured when fire swept through a southwest Birmingham home Sunday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and police officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Cotton Avenue with a person trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to find fire...
wbrc.com
Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses. Over the last few months, it has only gotten...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
Bessemer man killed after his vehicle was struck by Amtrak passenger train
From The Tribune staff reports LIPSCOMB — A Bessemer man was killed after his vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 1:16 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle struck by an Amtrak […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
