ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

How people say landfill fire is affecting their health

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day 52 and the fire at a landfill in Moody continues. Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics is being impacted by the fire with her home and practice both being in Trussville. She’s also seeing a spike in health issues with patients.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave. It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak passenger train. The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. on Avenue A at 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Leslie Thomas III of Bessemer. The...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Highway 119 project makes progress

ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Man seriously injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire where a person had to be rescued Sunday afternoon. The call came in at 1:15 p.m. of a house on fire in the 1100 block of Cotton Avenue. When they arrived, they saw...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.
VINCENT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Hanceville searching for helicopter

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take.  Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
NORTHPORT, AL
92.9 WTUG

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Wreck near Tuscaloosa Saturday

A teenage driver was killed and two other juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle near Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers, said the 18-year-old killed in the accident was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer on Old Lock 15 Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County when the vehicle left the roadway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses. Over the last few months, it has only gotten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy