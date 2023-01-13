ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Is MMA star BJ Penn running for something? It sure looks like it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BJ Penn’s campaign manager is leaving open the possibility of another run for politics. Even though the MMA star didn’t win in last year’s primary election, Penn had some of the most memorable moments during his GOP campaign for governor. “When this goes on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
KHON2

Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
HO'OLEHUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy