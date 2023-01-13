Read full article on original website
Fashion show to be held in celebration of Hawaii’s beloved muumuu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fashion show will soon be held to celebrate a classic dress in Hawaii: the muumuu. The Waiwai Collective and DeStash Hawaii will present their first Muumuu Fashion Show on Sunday. Attendees can learn the history of and maybe even score some vintage muumuu. The event will...
On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And in Hawaii, many are noting Dr. King’s special connections to the Aloha State. A month after Hawaii became a state in 1959, Dr. King visited...
Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageant
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Justin Cruz and Kelly Simek for our exclusive broadcast of Miss Hawaii Teen USA Pageant, streaming live.
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
‘I just want Kyle’: Mother with Hawaii ties heartbroken after son swept away in CA floodwaters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a 5-year-old boy ripped away from his mother by floodwaters in California stretched into its fifth day Friday. Hawaii News Now now has learned that boy’s family has ties to the islands. Lindsy Doan is Kyle Doan’s mother. She was born and raised...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023
Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
Is MMA star BJ Penn running for something? It sure looks like it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BJ Penn’s campaign manager is leaving open the possibility of another run for politics. Even though the MMA star didn’t win in last year’s primary election, Penn had some of the most memorable moments during his GOP campaign for governor. “When this goes on...
The youngest person ever to surf Jaws drops in on another ‘gnarly’ wave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen who became the youngest person ever to surf Jaws in 2021 just surfed another monster wave. Fourteen-year-old “Baby” Steve Roberson dropped in on an epic ride at Peahi once again on Wednesday. Big wave world champion surfer Billy Kemper towed in Roberson...
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Miss Hawaii USA 2023 to Be Crowned Live on KHON2
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 pageant will be broadcasted on KHON2, Sunday, January 15th at 7:30PM. The Miss Hawaii organization is getting ready to crown the next Miss Hawaii USA at its 2023 pageant. “I had a great run as Miss Hawaii USA 2022. Everyone on...
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in. That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub. Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion...
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 16, 2023)
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE
HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
