hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
mauinow.com
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices
A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area. Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing...
They did it! Team Waffles goes to world championship
The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Waikiki area
According to police, both lanes on Kalakaua Avenue are closed near the Kapiolani intersection heading into Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Rogue drone nearly thwarts Koko Head rescue
Drones have become more prevalent. From allowing you to view the world from a birds eye view to providing security for both private and military scenarios, drones have made their way into the mainstream.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
First responders busy with multiple rescues
Ocean Safety is an integral part of life here in the islands. The need for ocean safety does not preclude visitors who often get caught up by O'ahu's intense outdoor activities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
