Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A teacher in Texas is on leave and being investigated after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a 10-grade student which sent the child to the emergency room.
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
Dilma Spruill, 71, was stabbed to death near her home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as she walked home following her night shift at a U.S. post office.
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
Transgender Miss Universe owner's ‘woman’ speech raises eyebrows on Twitter: 'Come on'
The new transgender owner of the Miss Universe pageant delivered a speech celebrating the organization for being run by women, prompting questions from Twitter users.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
New York City high school principal who teaches 'love and respect' involved in scuffle against student: Report
A New York City high school principal was involved in a scuffle with a student in October outside of the school, according to a report.
Michigan woman, 2 kids died of hypothermia in field, sheriff says
A Michigan woman and her two kids died of hypothermia while taking refuge in a field, according to news reports.
Arizona woman charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty: police
A 77-year-old Arizona woman faces 43 counts of animal cruelty after the Mohave County Sheriff's office found her homes contained several emaciated dogs.
Katie Porter allegations of racist rhetoric, staff abuse ignored by most media as she launches Senate bid
The legacy media has largely gone silent on the toxic workplace claims facing House Democrat Katie Porter, who launched a bid for the Senate this week.
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
Fox News
934K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0