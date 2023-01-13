Read full article on original website
Marc Mcdonald
4d ago
this post is just to get People fired up and fueled up. the media and government love to stir up racial tension and incidents. it's like they get High on it. every time the fire is almost out they throw ten more logs on it to keep it raging
Reply(1)
5
Marc Mcdonald
4d ago
and yes of course he was High it's possible that the Cocaine in his system contributed to his death
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Supporters raise questions about death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD confrontation in Venice
A use-of-force investigation is ongoing in the death of Keenan Anderson, who died of cardiac arrest hours after he was tased and restrained by LAPD officers.
foxla.com
Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
LAPD chief went 'woke on us big time,' pandered to far left in Thin Blue Line flag debate: Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner said the LAPD's 'woke' ban of the Thin Blue Line flag from public areas will further diminish morale among police officers in California.
2 killed, 1 arrested after DUI crash in Mission Hills
Two people were killed and one person was arrested after a DUI crash in Mission Hills late Sunday, authorities said. The crash was occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue. A preliminary investigation found a driver was heading north on Woodman Avenue when the vehicle went into southbound lanes and crashed […]
Bakersfield Channel
LAPD under investigation over use of force case involving cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder
LOS ANGELES, CALIF (KERO) — A use of force investigation is underway in Los Angeles after the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder died after being tased and arrested by police. In newly released body camera video, 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, who happens to be the cousin of Black...
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
foxla.com
Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police. It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way. According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to...
Female LASD Lieutenant Alleges Gender Discrimination by Woman Captain
A female sheriff's lieutenant is suing Los Angeles County, alleging a woman supervisor discriminated against her in order to impress her chain of command and told the plaintiff to report to work after the plaintiff contracted the coronavirus.
KTLA.com
1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire
One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
Gun violence: Shooting reports this past week in Los Angeles area
Shootings happened throughout Los Angeles County this week. In addition to previously reported incidents in Pasadena, North Hollywood and a deputy-involved shooting in Valencia, the following gun violence also occurred. Man found shot dead in East Los Angeles. A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los...
NBC Los Angeles
Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake
The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Report Shooting Victim Found Deceased at Scene
January 14, 2023 - Thr Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult. Deputies from East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Two passengers killed when a moving vehicle crashed into parked car
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli.
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
signalscv.com
LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Valencia man, who was last seen late Sunday afternoon. Hagop Raouf Salehian, 48, is described as a white man weighing approximately 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
KTLA.com
Orange County public defender dies in Mexico; loved ones question circumstances
Loved ones are disputing the official account of why a public defender from Orange County died in Mexico while celebrating the one-year anniversary with his wife over the weekend. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after authorities said he was intoxicated and...
2urbangirls.com
LA County drops petition demanding former Sheriff cooperate in deputy gang probe
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. This is an interesting twist considering the media heavily focused on the County’s attempt to force him...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Drops Petition for Order Directing Villanueva to Cooperate in Gang Probe
Los Angeles County has dropped a petition demanding that former Sheriff Alex Villanueva cooperate with the Office of the Inspector General's ongoing investigation into alleged internal LASD gangs. In its court papers filed July 7, the county stated that although a new OIG ordinance makes clear that the sheriff must...
Fox News
934K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 12