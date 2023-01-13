ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marc Mcdonald
4d ago

this post is just to get People fired up and fueled up. the media and government love to stir up racial tension and incidents. it's like they get High on it. every time the fire is almost out they throw ten more logs on it to keep it raging

Marc Mcdonald
4d ago

and yes of course he was High it's possible that the Cocaine in his system contributed to his death

foxla.com

Ex-husband allegedly drives dump truck into South LA home in apparent domestic dispute

LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home over the weekend in an apparent domestic dispute. This all happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they'd been called to the home in the 1500 block of W. 107th Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 killed, 1 arrested after DUI crash in Mission Hills

Two people were killed and one person was arrested after a DUI crash in Mission Hills late Sunday, authorities said. The crash was occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue. A preliminary investigation found a driver was heading north on Woodman Avenue when the vehicle went into southbound lanes and crashed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police. It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way. According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead in downtown Los Angeles car fire

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m. Officials have not yet released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Family Demands Justice, Plans to Sue After LAPD Killing of Father in Westlake

The family of a man shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers said Friday that they plan to file a lawsuit, contending his slaying was unjustified. Takar Smith’s family and their lawyer said the father of six was going through a mental health crisis and that the Los Angeles Police Department officers who responded should have contacted the department’s mental health assessment team. The lawyer said also that a kneeling Smith did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury when officers shot him dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two passengers killed when a moving vehicle crashed into parked car

LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when a moving vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle on the wrong side of a street in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomelli.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Valencia man, who was last seen late Sunday afternoon. Hagop Raouf Salehian, 48, is described as a white man weighing approximately 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
