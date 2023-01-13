ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

City Council looking to expand sit-lie law to school zones

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhgRF_0kD6xFrT00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu City Councilmembers are urging the City administration to expand the sit-lie law for all City sidewalks near schools after complaints in various districts.

“Some of the stories I’m hearing is that keiki are witnessing inappropriate things around the school or even near their classrooms so it does concern me,” said Val Okimoto, Honolulu City Council Public Safety Committee Chair.

“We’ve had complaints of homeless coming onto campus defecating and using the water,” said Augie Tulba, Honolulu City Councilmember.

Councilmember Tulba said although the Department of Education is a state entity, it’s on board with the City Council’s resolution in hopes to keep students and teachers safe.

Corporation Counsel said, the current sit-lie law is designed for specific zones like Waikiki and Chinatown and geared towards businesses not schools. The law allows Honolulu police to warn and cite individuals.

“Officers have to give a verbal warning, citation and finally arrest and all of this has to be done in the eight hour period with that officer, which they have been doing,” said Cpl. Kadoi of the Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance does conduct sweeps, but it said manpower is an issue. The City Council added, the goal isn’t to criminalize houselessness. City Council Chair Tommy Waters said, a look at the bigger picture of houselessness on Oahu is needed.

“Honestly everyone, by doing this we’re kicking the can down the road, because we got to build places for these people to live, get the treatment whether it be at Kekela or the Hawaii State Hospital,” said Waters.

Meanwhile, City Councilmembers are hoping a City and State partnership can help mitigate the issue for now.

“There’s supposedly a homeless plan being circulated right now, but until we see the plan I think this is warranted right now to make sure our kids going to and from school are safe,” Tulba said.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The resolution is moving out of the Public Safety Committee for adoption.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Three Bishop Museum executives, including CEO, resign following independent investigation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bishop Museum's Board of Directors announced Thursday that three executives will be stepping down, following a months-long independent investigation into the museum's work environment amid staff complaints. Chief Executive Officer Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning, and Program Management Kaiwi...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy

O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. A domino effect of delays and cancellations persisted Wednesday, long after the FAA reloaded its pilot alert network. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Business Report: Job growth. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST.
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy