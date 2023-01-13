Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
fox2detroit.com
'Sorta Pop!': Blake's Hard Cider releases probiotic sodas made with fruit from Michigan farm
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Blake's Hard Cider in Macomb County has launched a new, alcohol-free option. Sorta Pop! drinks are carbonated probiotic sodas made with fruit grown at Blake's, along with probiotics that are intended to promote gut health, according to the company. Blake's says the goal was to keep it simple. It's the first Blake's Hard Cider beverage that is alcohol-free.
fox2detroit.com
Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events planned all around Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
fox2detroit.com
2 pedestrians hit, 1 fatally on unlit roadway in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hit by a car Friday night. At around 9 p.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion drove northbound on Starville Road. The Sheriff's Office said the two pedestrians were walking in the road on Starville Road about half a mile from Shea Road.
fox2detroit.com
Davis sets NCAA record, Detroit Mercy beats Robert Morris
DETROIT - Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers, set the NCAA career 3-point mark and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 87-75 on Saturday. Davis made 11 of 18 3s and was 15-for-26 shooting overall. His 11 3s gave him a career total of 513 passing Fletcher Magee, who made 509 for Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered Saturday’s game trailing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).
Comments / 0