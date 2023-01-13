MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Blake's Hard Cider in Macomb County has launched a new, alcohol-free option. Sorta Pop! drinks are carbonated probiotic sodas made with fruit grown at Blake's, along with probiotics that are intended to promote gut health, according to the company. Blake's says the goal was to keep it simple. It's the first Blake's Hard Cider beverage that is alcohol-free.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO